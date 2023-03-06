Laurel High wrestling standout Grant MacKay will compete for a state championship this coming weekend.
MacKay won the 160-pound championship in the PIAA Southwest Class 2A Regional. The event was held at Altoona High School on Friday and Saturday.
MacKay compiled a 4-0 record in the event.
The top six grapplers advanced to the state championship meet, which will be held Thursday through Saturday in Hershey.
“Grant wrestled fantastic,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. “He won his first two matches in a total of 42 seconds combined. He won the third match, 8-4.
“MacKay won the championship match, 1-0. Grant was definitely the overall aggressor in the championship match. There’s a legitimate chance he’ll see that same opponent in the championship round. Grant will go to work in Hershey, and he will go to work until the finals. I don’t anticipate he will slow down one bit. He has a goal in place. It would take something incredible to stop this kid.”
Coltin Hill finished eighth in the heavyweight division. Hill fashioned a 2-3 overall mark.
Chase Tinstman (189), Charles Krepp (145) and Braxton Carr (127) also competed for Laurel.
“I thought everybody performed well. It’s just a hard tournament,” Carmichael said. “These kids have to wrestle three weekends in a row to advance to the state tournament. That’s not easy to do. These kids went out and battled.
“Nobody quit. Everyone wrestled hard.”
Laurel’s Alexis Brua and Abby Miles competed in the girls PIAA Western Regional at Kiski.
Brua (118) took fifth place to advance to the state tournament and Miles (165) placed second place to also advance.
The state championship event will be held Sunday at Central Dauphin.
