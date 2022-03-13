HERSHEY — Climbing to the top of the podium at the PIAA Wrestling Championships is an incredibly difficult undertaking.
Remaining on that lofty perch can be even more challenging, as Laurel High's Grant MacKay learned Saturday afternoon.
MacKay, a junior who returned to Hershey after winning state gold a year ago, was denied in his request to repeat when Holden Garcia of Notre Dame-Green Pond held on for a 2-1 upset in the Class 2A 160-pound finals at the GIANT Center. Garcia rode out the final 1:27 of the title bout, narrowly avoiding a defensive fall as the final seconds melted away.
Gracious in defeat, MacKay acknowledged there is a clear distinction between the hunter and the hunted.
“It was a big difference between people coming for you and you going for something,” he said.
The Laurel star was nearly flawless over his first three bouts in Hershey, winning by fall before posting decisions of 6-1 and 6-2. He accumulated nine takedowns over the three bouts without yielding one to his opponents.
Garcia (41-9), who was sixth at 160 a year ago, looked to change that. To do so he opted for close-quarters combat in attempt to neutralize MacKay’s lightning-quick attacks. The strategy worked perfectly in a scoreless first period. MacKay was able to take ground with a right-side underhook but couldn’t penetrate Holden’s defense.
“We knew going into this match it was going to be two bulls in a cage,” said Laurel head coach Kevin Carmichael. “We expected a very tight match, which was about positioning and who came out on top in positioning. That’s how we went into this.”
Garcia chose bottom to begin the second period and MacKay (40-2) went to work on a claw ride. Twice the Crusaders grappler attempted short sitouts but MacKay had him covered, eventually throwing in legs and working an arm bar. MacKay smothered his opponent over the remainder of the period, keeping the bout scoreless with two minutes left in regulation.
MacKay took down to begin the third and Garcia immediately signaled for an optional start, giving up a point to get back to neutral.
“I was a little thrown, definitely didn’t expect it,” said MacKay of Garcia’s choice. “I felt I would be okay but credit to him, he kept really closing down in some of those ties. It was slowing my offense down a lot. He had an opportunity, and he took it. I let up for a second and that’s what happens.”
That slight crack in the armor appeared off a restart when Garcia hit a slide-by near the boundary. When MacKay put his hand to the mat to gain his balance, the takedown was awarded before they spilled out of bounds.
MacKay had 1:25 left to post a bout-tying escape or work a reversal, but Garcia dug in from the top position. Garcia went to leg rides and stymied MacKay, blocking a turn-in attempt and a late roll. Following a restart with 14 seconds left, MacKay went for broke, reaching back in attempt to secure Garcia’s head and rolling onto his back. The move put Garcia’s shoulders dangerously close to a defensive fall position, but he avoided the call to become a champion.
“Obviously, I thought I had him stuck but I didn’t have a good angle, I was on bottom trying to pin him,” said MacKay. “I guess I’ll get to see when I go back and look at the match. Congrats to him, he’s a tough wrestler.”
Garcia’s strategy of slugging it out inside a phone booth was effective as MacKay, who recorded 32 bonus-point wins this season, couldn’t get uncoiled.
“I like some mid-range attacks with a little bit of space so I can move and keep my high-pace offense up,” said MacKay. “I wasn’t able to get to it.”
MacKay handled the defeat with dignity, and his coach added perspective following the medal ceremony.
“Overall, you finish second in the state of Pennsylvania, can’t ask for more than that,” said Carmichael. “It’s not a funeral, it’s a celebration.
“The greatest thing is, you don’t have to deal with that senior slump where you pick them up off the floor and dry their tears; you get to come back and put your butt under that GIANT Center sign and do this again.”
MacKay, a University of Pittsburgh recruit, said he plans to add bulk in the offseason by hitting the weight room, hopefully getting up to 180 pounds and then competing at 172 as a senior. That offseason promises to be a short one.
“Definitely it stings a lot, but wrestling is a great sport,” he said. “I’ve had my biggest victories and I’ve also had my biggest upsets. Wrestling is a rollercoaster of emotions and I just try to keep it in the middle. I’ll be back to work in the next couple days and get to work on the next one.
“I’ll talk with my coaches and family and put together a plan for this offseason. I’m blessed to be out here competing and blessed to have another year to go and come out here next year.”
