HERSHEY — Laurel High wrestling standout Grant MacKay closed his high school career out in style Saturday.
MacKay, a senior and Pitt recruit, beat Grove City’s Hunter Hohman by a 5-0 decision at Hershey’s GIANT Center to capture the PIAA Class 2A championship in the 160-pound weight class.
It marked MacKay’s second state crown after he claimed the 152-pound title in 2021 as a sophomore. Last year, MacKay was the runner-up at 160 pounds.
MacKay earned two points for a first-period takedown against Hohman, adding a point in the second period for an escape and two more for another takedown.
“He followed the same game plan,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said of the championship match. “He went in there with the idea he would control the match and be the physical of the two.
“He dictated what he wanted Hohman to do. It fell in his favor; it was a dominant match.”
MacKay defeated Hohman earlier in the season, 7-1, in the Fred Bell Tournament.
“We knew what to expect out of his opponent,” Carmichael said. “We knew how Hohman would wrestle Grant.”
Last year’s narrow miss of a state title fueled MacKay’s fire to finish his career with a second state title.
“It’s probably one of the harder things he’s ever done,” Carmichael said of MacKay winning gold. “Trying to reclaim that title after getting second place, I can’t think of too many things that are harder in athletics.
“A championship was his goal. None of us felt this would be beyond his reach. Throughout the process of the season, the goal never changed.”
MacKay won all four of his matches on the weekend to secure the gold. In the semifinals, MacKay defeated Conneaut’s Collin Hearn in the by major decision, 9-1.
“He absolutely dominated the first three matches,” Carmichael said. “He told us how it would go and that’s how it went. He played those matches exactly how he wanted to play them. It was an awesome experience.”
MacKay, who transferred to Laurel after competing his freshman season at North Allegheny, capped his prep career with an overall mark of 166-19. He compiled a 127-4 mark at Laurel, breaking the school’s career wins record.
“You always look forward to coaching a kid like Grant,” Carmichael said. “Leadership is what he brings to the team.
“You’re not just dealing with someone that is a great athlete. He treats everybody as his equal. That’s hard to find. We’re hoping to find someone down in the ranks like that. We’ll be rooting him on at Pitt.”
Laurel’s Abbie Miles and Alexis Brua also competed for a state championship, wrestling in the Class 2A girls field at Central Dauphin.
Miles took third in the 170-pound weight class and Brua was fourth in 118. Miles, a senior, posted a 4-1 mark and Brua, a junior, was 3-2.
“Abbie, this is pretty much her final high school weekend. There was a lot of emotions, wrestling your last match,” Carmichael said. “Abbie went out and does what Abbie does. We never second guessed that. She had a great tournament. She wrestled great matches. She sets herself up for good stuff. We got to witness that today.
“Alexis went out there and lost her first match. She battled through the consolation bracket to get on the podium. She put her foot on the pedal and wrestled hard the whole tournament. I’m very proud of her.”
Miles will wrestle collegiately at Albion (Michigan), which is an NCAA Division III school.
“It’s tough to watch these kids that have been a fixture in the room move on,” Carmichael said. “These kids all came up through the program. It’s hard to believe here they are they are ready to walk across the stage, graduate, and move on with their lives.
“It’s tough to see that type of talent leave the room. I’m going to miss Abbie.”
