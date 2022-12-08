The Laurel High wrestling team looked sharp Wednesday night.
The Spartans picked up five pinfall victories en route to a 60-18 WPIAL Section 5-2A home win over Ellwood City Lincoln.
Laurel (1-0 section, 5-1 overall) won five other matches by forfeit.
“Ellwood has a really young squad,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. “I have a senior-strong squad. Experience plays a lot in this sport.
“Ellwood came out and battled.”
John Andre (133), Tom Hetzer (145), Charles Krepp (152), Ryan DiMuccio (215) and Chase Tinstman (285) all scored victories via pinfall for Laurel.
Reid Ketzel (121), Ashton Campbell (127), Braxton Carr (139), Grant MacKay (172) and Willie Moore (189) notched forfeit wins for the Spartans.
Logan Shriver (107), Derrick Allen (114) and Chris Quintanilla (160) posted verdicts for the Wolverines.
Following are the results:
Laurel 60, Ellwood City 18
107 — Logan Shriver (EC) won by forfeit.
114 — Derrick Allen (EC) pinned Alexis Brua in 1:58.
121 — Reid Ketzel (L) won by forfeit.
127 — Ashton Campbell (L) won by forfeit.
133 — John Andre (L) pinned Maurice Smith in 3:04.
139 — Braxton Carr (L) won by forfeit.
145 — Tom Hetzer (L) pinned Gavin McClure in 4:35.
152 — Charles Krepp (L) pinned Deklan Gillespie in 1:42.
160 — Chris Quintanilla (EC) pinned Nick Shaffer in 3:29.
172 — Grant MacKay (L) won by forfeit.
189 — Willie Moore (L) won by forfeit.
215 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) pinned Nathan Chandler in 1:30.
285 — Chase Tinstman (L) pinned Ryan Fry in 2:11.
