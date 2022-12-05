The Laurel High wrestling team opened the season strong Saturday.
The Spartans posted a 4-1 record in the Sheetz Classic. The tournament was held at Greenville. No team standings were kept for the event.
A total of 10 schools competed.
“I thought we wrestled well in our first outing,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “We really battled and did well. I’m very proud of them.”
The Spartans defeated Slippery Rock (46-28), Sharpsville (42-30), Union City (51-18) and Brashear (66-0). They dropped a 40-32 decision to North East.
Following are the individual results for the Laurel grapplers: Grant MacKay (172) 5-0, Chase Tinstman (215) 5-0, Colin Bartley (121) 5-0, Tommy Hetzer (139) 4-1, Ryan DiMuccio (189) 3-1, Willie Moore (170) 3-0, Ashton Campbell (127) 3-0, Alexis Brua (114) 2-3, Noah Spencer (145) 2-3, Braxton Carr (133) went 2-2, Charles Krepp (152) went 3-2, Nick Shaffer (152) went 2-3.
