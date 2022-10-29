The Laurel High junior high football team captured a championship this week.
The Spartans rolled to a 30-0 home win over Riverside to claim the Tri-County Junior High championship. The championship capped an 8-0 season for Laurel.
The Panthers finished 6-2, dropping both of their matchups to the Spartans.
Laurel got on the board with 5:16 left in the first quarter when Vern Sipe returned a punt 41 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.
The Spartans scored again at the 3:43 mark in the second quarter with Logan Ketzel capping off an eight-play drive with a seven-yard touchdown run.
The two-point conversion by Tyler Stewart gave Laurel a 14-0 advantage.
The Spartans’ Anthony Ziccardi intercepted Riverside’s Aidan Gaydosz in the closing seconds before halftime maintain a 14-0 advantage. Laurel received the opening kickoff in the second half and grinded out the entire third quarter in a driving rainstorm with 13 rushing plays in a row.
Alex Medved finished off the drive on the first play of the fourth quarter with a three-yard touchdown run and the Josh Sherman conversion gave the Spartans a 22-0 lead. Medved scored the final touchdown of the game with 3:08 left to play. Logan Ketzel added the two-point conversion to end the scoring.
Laurel’s first-team defense allowed six points in eight games this year.
Members of the team are: Jack Brest, Ashton Maine, Vern Sipe, Anthony Ziccardi, Josh Sherman, William Mayberry, Kosey Fennick, Memphis McDonough, Logan Ketzel, Jaxson McVicker, Lewis Weiher, Jimmy Stivers, Jesse Cunningham, Bryce Tindall, Alex Medved, Mason Moser, Tyler Stewart, Tony Geiwitiz, Jackson Jones, Tyler Fuchs, Mathew Pilipovich, Travis Wheeler, Ryan Michaels, Hunter Hites, Dom Willis, Gavin Webb, Butch Burgess, Michael McCoy, Chase Bales, Carter Pullium, Tyler Dorr, Bentley Baird-Redmond, Brodie Tinstman, Nathan Rodgers, Ray Perry, Hunter McKelvey, head coach David Germanski, assistant coaches Bill Jones, Dylan Jones, Will Shaffer and Zach Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.