The Laurel High wrestling team split two matches Wednesday night, but saw a milestone for star Grant MacKay.
The team defeated Montour but lost to Quaker Valley for the WPIAL Section 2-2A Duals.
Along the way, Laurel’s Grant MacKay hit a milestone, as the junior achieved his 100th victory during the 43-19 win over Montour. However, MacKay’s win came by forfeit.
“It’s not the way we wanted to win it in the forfeit,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “We tried to bump him up in 172 to wrestle a kid. He was a little upset because he wanted to wrestle.
Carmichael said he’s hearing MacKay is the first of the state’s junior class to get to the century win total.
“Grant wants to wrestle. He knows that’s how you get better,” Carmichael said. “We thought we had a match for him, but they didn’t present. No one wants to see a milestone like that. You’re making history in the state of Pennsylvania, and no one wants to get it by going out and getting your hand raised. It’s a great milestone to hit, but I don’t think that’s how Grant wanted.”
Laurel beat Montour, 43-19 as Colin Bartley and Thomas Hetzer won by decision. William Moore, Ryan DiMuccio and Coltin Hill all had a pinfall victory.
“We wanted a little bit of payback to Montour,” Carmichael said. “They came to our place last year and beat us in the first round, so there was a chip on our shoulder against them. We kept reminding them about how humbling it was to lose to Montour on your home mat so I think that added fuel to the fire. To go out and wrestle the way we did against them and win that match was convincing.”
The matchups against Quaker Valley weren’t as successful as Laurel lost, 55-18.
Ryan DiMuccio was the only Spartan to pickup a pinfall victory.
“We knew going into Quaker Valley it was real feat,” Carmichael said.
“We didn’t match up well against them. We’re wrestling with no seniors and they had quite a few in their lineup.”
Following are the results:
Laurel 43, Montour 19
106 — Reid Ketzel (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Alexis Brua (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Colin Bartley (L) won by major decision over Jacob Stetz 11-3.
126 — Anthony Orlandini (M) won by pinfall against Paige Harding (L) in 2:08 during the second period.
132 — Thomas Hetzer (L) won by decision over Anthony Esposito (M) 5-2.
138 — Illim Abzarov (M) won by decision over Johnny Andre (L) 6-2.
145 — Peter Chacon (M) won by major decision over Charles Krepp (L) 9-0.
152 — William Moore (L) won by pinfall over James Riccey (M) in 4:22 during the third period.
160 — Grant MacKay (L) won by forfeit.
172 — Riley Hensly (M) won by decision over Brady Cooper (L) 12-10.
189 — Henry Orlandini (M) won by decision over Chase Tinstman (L) 8-6.
215 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) won by pinfall over Ben Koch (M) in 1:27 during the first period.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) won by pinfall over Alex Dusch (M) in 33 second during the first period.
Quaker Valley 55,
Laurel 18
106 — Isaac Mateaglia (QV) won by pinfall over Reid Ketzel (L) in 1:34 during the first period.
113 — Jack Kazalas (QV) won by decision over Colin Bartley 15-4.
120 — Logan Ritchie (QV) won by forfeit.
126 — Brandon Krul (QV) won by pinfall over Thomas Hetzer (L) in 50 second during the first period.
132 — Michael Carmondy (QV) won by pinfall over over Johnny Andre in :25 during the first period.
138 — Nicholas Allen (QV) won by forfeit.
145 — Jack Diemert (QV) won by decision over Charles Krepp (L) 3-0.
152 — Justin Ritchie (QV) won by pinfall over Nicholas Shaffer in 1:27 during the first period.
160 — Will Campbell (QV) won by pinfall against William Moore in 2:44 during the second period.
172 — Grant MacKay (L) won by forfeit.
189 — Patrick Cutcehenber (QV) won by forfeit.
215 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) won by pinfall over Chase Kretezler (QV) in :32 during the first period.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.