The Laurel High boys golf team grabbed its first win of the season Thursday.
Eli Bintrim carded a 39 to lead the Spartans to a 228-282 nonsection victory over Highlands at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Laurel’s Caleb Gilmore and Seth Smith shot a 41 and 47, respectively. Dillon Dugan completed the 36-par course with 50 and Johnny Andre had 51 for the Spartans (1-0).
