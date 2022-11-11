The Laurel-Union high school football rivalry dates back to the 1960s.
The teams have butted heads 49 times previously.
Number 50 figures to be one for the ages.
The Spartans (9-1) will square off against the Scotties (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Shenango High School. It’s the first time county football teams will do battle in the postseason.
Laurel leads the all-time series, 33-15-1.
“Any time the county teams are playing each other, it’s a huge rivalry,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “It means a lot to the county. This year is no different. The first game going into overtime makes this game that much more interesting.”
The teams squared off Sept. 23 at Union with Laurel coming away with a 28-22 overtime victory in a Big Seven Conference battle. The Scotties held a 16-7 lead early in the fourth quarter of that encounter.
“They’re doing some more things both offensively and defensively,” Scotties coach Kim Niedbala said of Laurel. “As you can see, they’re getting better and and better every week. It’s a testament to their program. You can tell some things like the mistakes aren’t there now.”
Said Cooper of Union, “They’re continuing to get better throwing the ball. Defensively, they’re not giving up as many big plays. They are understanding the system better.”
The Spartans advanced with a 53-8 home win over Carmichaels last week. The Scotties knocked off host Burgettstown in the first round, 32-7.
Laurel comes in as the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A bracket. The Spartans won all six of their league games to capture the Big Seven Conference championship.
“They’re a very good football team; fundamentally sound,” Niedbala said. “They have very good offensive and defensive lines, that’s what makes them go.
“Landon Smith is a big-play threat every time he touches it. It will be a challenge for us, no question.”
Union is the No. 10 seed and went 4-2 in the conference. The Scotties also lost to South Side Beaver in league play, 35-8.
“They have good athletes and they move really well,” Cooper said. “Braylon Thomas is able to create a lot of things. He’s not only a great runner but he can throw.
“Athleticism allows them to fly to the ball and it makes them difficult.”
Laurel’s Smith, a 5-foot-8, 150-pound running back/defensive back, has rushed for 1,466 yards on 163 carries with a county-best 30 touchdowns.
“His vision is excellent,” Niedbala said of Smith. “His vision and acceleration are top notch.
“He can cut on a dime and is really fast. Laurel is a very dangerous team.”
Spartans quarterback Chase Tinstman (Sr., QB/DB, 6-1, 205) is 66 of 115 through the air for 1,193 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Laurel is outscoring the opposition, 45.1-15. The Spartans have scored 49 points or more five times, including shutting one opponent out.
“They know who they are and what they want to do,” Niedbala said of Laurel. “They are very fundamentally sound on their assignments and techniques. That’s what makes them go.
“They are not out of position and they read their keys very well. They run to the ball.”
Union’s Braylon Thomas, a 6-2, 180-pound quarterback/defensive back, is a dual threat. Thomas has amassed 1,248 rushing yards on 168 attempts and 15 touchdowns. He has completed 53 passes in 116 attempts for 800 yards with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
“He has the ability to create plays that aren’t designed to go the way they’re supposed to go by scrambling, and buying time,” Cooper said of Thomas. “You have to maintain that coverage down the field. Otherwise, they will run around and get open.
“At the same time, he can find an open gap to run through. We have to keep him corralled and not let him scramble around.”
Mike Gunn (Jr., QB/DB, 6-0, 175) has rushed for 413 yards on 74 attempts with 10 touchdowns.
Union is outscoring its foes, 29.1-16. The Scotties have scored 30 or more points six times, including blanking one opposition.
“They’re aggressive and they have good athletes,” Cooper said of Union’s defense. “They’re going to be aggressive with their defense. It’s difficult to sustain drives because of that.
“To me, we have to do a better job of being ball control. We have to be a lot better offensively. We have to keep it out of their offense’s hands. The best defense is a great offense. We have to do a better job of sustaining drives.”
Laurel won the Midwestern Athletic Conference (Class 2A) last year and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals before losing to Serra Catholic, 6-0.
“We’re excited at the opportunity. We know it can be over at any time,” Cooper said. “We have to get better at what we do and make sure we control that. The rest takes care of itself.
“We’re excited at the opportunity. At the same time, I thought we played a great game last week. But, we’re playing a team from our section. There’s a lot of good teams in it. We came from behind against the other three. It will be a battle. Union is a better team from when we played them last.”
Union hits the nine-win plateau with a win, which would mark the first time that has happened since 1979.
“It’s good for the kids,” Niedbala said of his team’s berth in the quarterfinals. “At the end of the day, there’s another game to be played. It’s one game at a time. We’ll show up and see what happens.”
Both coaches noted what their team must do in order to reach the WPIAL semifinals.
“We have to limit their opportunities and get them off the field faster,” Cooper said. “I thought they controlled the ball and had a chance to make the big plays in the first game.
“We have to limit the opportunities. We have to control the ball better and make sure we sustain drives. If we do that, I like our chances.”
Said Niedbala, “First and foremost, we can’t turn it over and we have to have some takeaways. We have to try and prevent big plays. They had multiple big plays on us. If you want to be a championship team, you can’t let that happen.”
Laurel was in line to host this game, before the WPIAL pulled the plug on it. The WPIAL mentions on its site regarding teams to host playoff games: “The Section Champion in each section will host their opponent in their opening round of the playoffs. In all other opening games, the higher seeded team will host their opponent in the first round and quarterfinals.” The Spartans not only won the conference, but went undefeated in league play.
Last year, Laurel hosted the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal contest against Serra Catholic.
“I think it’s unfair to the community,” Cooper said of his team not getting the opportunity to host the quarterfinal matchup. “We earned the right to play at home. The opportunity was to be at home if you were the higher seed.
“Our field is in perfectly good shape. I could get it if it was sloppy. But, the game is at Shenango now and we need to put them in the best situation to win.”
The WPIAL shifted its statement on the fly rather than sticking to the plan, electing to play games on FieldTurf.
“I’m disappointed that that’s the rationale the WPIAL is using. They made that statement and I have no control over that,” Cooper said.”
The Big Seven Conference sent four teams to the postseason and all four of them picked up victories in the opening round of the playoffs. Rochester and South Side Beaver are the other two schools from the league to reach the postseason.
“We know our conference is tough,” Cooper said. “Playing our conference is going to be a lot more physical of a game. That says a lot about our conference and our county.
“There is a good chance if we win, we’re playing Rochester. It’s definitely a challenge being in this conference. You are battled tested this time through the schedule.”
Said Niedbala on the conference, “It’s strong top to bottom. Everyone knew that that’s what this conference is all about.”
The winner moves on to meet the survivor of the Rochester-Fort Cherry matchup at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at a site to be determined in the semifinals.
The WPIAL Class 1A championship game is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.