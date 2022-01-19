The Laurel wrestling team hosted the WPIAL AA Section 2-A Dual. The Spartans came up victorious in all four matches against Ambridge, Central Valley, Ellwood City Lincoln and Freedom.
"I thought we did well," Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. "We’re going into the playoffs with good momentum but we’re gonna be wrestling some really good competition in the playoff. We’re going to use this to get us primed for next weeks playoff match."
William Moore, Grant MacKay, Colin Bartley, Brady Cooper, Ryan DiMuccio, Coltin Hill, Alexis Brua, Charles Krepp and Chase Tinstman all picked up pinfalls during the matches.
Thomas Hetzer won by a major decision.
Following are the results:
Laurel 72,
Ambridge 6
106 — Reid Ketzel (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Colin Bartley (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Alexis Brua (L) won by forfeit.
126 — Paige Harding (L) won by forfeit.
132 — Thomas Hetzer (L) won by forfeit.
138 — Tyler Holman pinned John Andrea (L) in :25 during the first period.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) won by forfeit.
152 — William Moore (L) pinned Cedric Seymour in 1:59 during the first period.
160 — Grant MacKay (L) pinned Ethan Wrotnug in :38 during the first period.
172 — Brady Cooper (L) pinned Isaiah Chadwick in 1:01 during the first period.
189 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by forfeit.
215 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) won by forfeit.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) won by forfeit.
Laurel 52,
Central Valley 24
106 — Reid Ketzel (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Alexis Brua (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Don Linsey pinned Colin Bartley (L) in 3:50 during the second period.
126 — Dom Bruno pinned Paige Harding (L) in :33 during the first period.
132 — Thomas Hetzer (L) won by major decision over Michael Miller 9-0.
138 — Ambrose Boni pinned John Andrea (L) in :40 during the first period.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) pinned Zach Bundy in :55 during the first period.
152 — William Moore (L) won by forfeit.
160 — Grant MacKay (L) won by forfeit.
172 — Brady Cooper (L) pinned Max Hill in :30 during the first period.
189 — Brendan Morgan pinned Chase Tinstman (L) in 2:52 during the second period.
215 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) pinned Spencer Dickinson in :31 during the first period.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) pinned Lance Crawley in :29 during the first period.
Laurel 60,
Ellwood City 18
106 — Derek Allen pinned Reid Ketzel (L) in 3:01 during the second period.
113 — Alexis Brua (L) pinned Logan Schriber in 5:59 during the third period.
120 — Colin Bartley (L) won by forfeit.
126 — Maurice Smith pinned Paige Harding (L) in 1:41 during the first period.
132 — Ben Gallenz pinned Thomas Hetzer (L) in 5:58 during the third period.
138 — Johnny Andrea (L) won by forfeit.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) pinned Dominick Dausman in 1:17 during the first period
152 — William Moore (L) won by forfeit.
160 — Grant MacKay (L) pinned Chris Quintilla in :21 during the first period.
172 — Brady Cooper (L) won by forfeit.
189 — Chase Tinstman (L) pinned Michael Sweesey in 3:19 during the second period.
215 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) pinned Maddox Singer in 1:48 during the first period.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) pinned Donovan Stiffler in :30 during the first period.
Laurel 42,
Freedom 33
106 — Reid Ketzel (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Colin Bartley (L) pinned James Couch in :40 during the first period.
120 — Alexis Bruah (L) won by forfeit.
126 — Gavin Mccray (F) won by forfeit.
132 — Tanner Millward won by decision against Thomas Hetzer (L) 5-1.
138 — Nate Hronas pinned John Andrea (L) in 3:12 during the second period.
145 — Matt Schultheis pinned Charles Krepp (L) in 2:25 during the second period.
152 — Ryan Kradel pinned William Moore (L) in 3:08 during the second period.
160 — Grant MacKay (L) pinned Cody Patterson in :22 during the first period.
172 — Brady Cooper (L) pinned Trent Mcray 3:36 in the second period.
189 — Chase Tinstman (L) pinned Carter Losadciw in 2:33 during the second period.
215 — Landon Millward pinned Ryan DiMuccio (L) in :47 during the first period.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.