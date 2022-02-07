The Laurel High wrestling team cruised to an easy win Monday night.
The Spartans swept visiting North Catholic, 69-0.
Colin Bartley, Charles Krepp, William Moore, Grant MacKay, Brady Cooper, Chase Tinstman, Ryan DiMuccio and Coltin Hill all won via pinfall.
Reid Ketzel, Alexis Brua and John Andrea won by forfeit, while Thomas Hetzer won by decision.
”I didn’t want to see a point go to waste and North Catholic was willing to come up and wrestle,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “Kudos to them. They’re a young program but their kids came out and fought and I made a comment to one of my assistants that we go against these really good teams and they are unwilling to wrestle Grant and forfeit. This kid (Rocky Liguori), it was his first or second year and he put his foot forward to wrestle him. I’d anticipate they’ll keep plugging away. I was appreciative they were willing to come up and wrestle. You’re only going to get better on the mat and that’s how that (North Catholic) coach is viewing it.”
Before the matchup, Mitch Miles returned to Laurel to receive his WPIAL championship ring. MacKay was also given his state championship ring. MacKay’s overall record as of now is 108-17.
”He came up, took the ring and looked at me and the first words out of his mouth was, ‘Time to get another one.’ There’s nothing else on his brain right now except winning a state title. He is not in any shape or form cocky. He’s fun to be around. He’s just a good kid. He’s a great teammate and encourages all the kids,” Carmichael said. “He’s going to win another state title. It would take someone pretty special to keep that train from not moving forward.
”Overall, I think we had a very good season. With tonight’s win, that puts us at 9-2 overall and I think that’s a pretty successful year.”
Following are the results:
Laurel 69,
North Catholic 0
106 — Reid Ketzel (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Alexis Brua (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Colin Bartley (L) won by pinfall over Scott Huffmyer (NC) in 3:49 during the second period.
126 — Thomas Hetzer (L) won by decision over Matthew Denninger (NC) 9-3.
132 — John Andrea (L) won by forfeit.
138 — No Match.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) won by pinfall over Nigel Weaklana (NC) in 2:13 during the second period.
152 — William Moore (L) won by pinfall over Justin Veres (NC) in 3:49 during the second period.
160 — Grant MacKay (L) won by pinfall over Rocky Liguori (NC) in :39 during the first period.
172 — Brady Cooper (L) won by pinfall over Patrick Synam (NC) in 1:17 during the first period.
189 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by pinfall over Dennis Harrington (NC) in 5:26 during the third period.
215 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) won by pinfall over Julian King (NC) in 2:57 during the second period.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) won by pinfall over Gabe Poredes (NC) in :22 during the first period.
