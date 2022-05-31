Autumn Boyd was on her game Tuesday in the circle for the Laurel High softball team.
Boyd tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout to lead the Lady Spartans to a 6-0 WPIAL Class 2A consolation-round win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Mars High.
The game was for seeding purposes for the upcoming PIAA playoffs as both teams have locked a state playoff berth. Laurel (17-4) is the No. 3 seed out of the WPIAL and will play District 10 champion Reynolds on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
Boyd (7-4) walked two and struck out 17 batters. She also had two hits.
Addison Deal notched three of Laurel’s eight hits and Grace Kissick collected two. Grace Zeppelin belted a home run and added a pair of RBIs for the Lady Spartans.
