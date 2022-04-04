The Laurel High softball used the long ball Saturday to pick up a road win.
Addison Deal, Grace Kissick, Autumn Boyd and Abbie Miles all belted home runs to lead the Lady Spartans to a 12-1 WPIAL nonsection win over Highlands.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Boyd had three hits and three RBIs for Laurel (3-0), while Deal and Kissick added two hits apiece. Kissick plated four runs and Deal delivered a pair of RBIs. Miles also knocked in two runs.
Laurel recorded 11 total hits.
Boyd (2-0) picked up the win, tossing the first two innings. She allowed no runs and no hits with a walk and six strikeouts.
Kissick hurled the final three innings. She surrendered one hit and one unearned run with four walks and five strikeouts.
The three-time defending WPIAL champion Lady Spartans scored two runs in the first, six in the second, two in the third and solo tallies in each of the fourth and fifth frames.
The Lady Golden Rams scored their run in the third inning.
Laurel is outscoring the opposition, 34-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.