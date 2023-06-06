EVERETT — The Laurel High softball team had plenty of offense Monday.
Everett, however, had a little bit more.
The Lady Warriors delivered 15 runs and 11 hits in rallying for a 15-12 PIAA Class 2A first-round win over the Lady Spartans on Everett's home field.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning. Laurel (16-4) broke out with six runs in the third inning for what appeared to be a commanding 7-1 lead.
Everett (23-0), though, answered with eight runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good at 9-7. The Lady Warriors put two more markers on the board in the fourth for an 11-7 margin.
The Lady Spartans chipped away with a tally in the fifth and two more in the sixth to cut it to 11-10.
However, Everett plated four runs in the sixth for the insurance it needed.
Laurel didn't quit, though, adding two runs in the seventh.
The Lady Spartans finished with 14 hits, led by Mayci Lang with four. Grace Kissick contributed three, while Autumn Boyd, Addie Deal and Georgia Jellyman tallied two apiece.
Deal hit two home runs and knocked in six runs. Jellyman contributed two RBIs. Hayden Seifert added a triple for the Lady Spartans.
Kissick started and suffered the loss. She tossed two innings, allowing four hits and eight runs — all earned — with three walks and three strikeouts. Boyd relieved and threw the final four frames, allowing seven hits and seven runs — six earned — with three walks and three strikeouts.
Laurel loses eight seniors to graduation — Alexandra Herr, Jellyman, Trinity Kelly, Kissick, Madison Maine, Abbie Miles, Vanessa Miller and Grace Zeppelin.
