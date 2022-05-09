The Laurel High softball team has won three WPIAL championships in a row.
This year’s Lady Spartans squad is a strong contender for the upcoming WPIAL playoffs.
Laurel finished 10-2 in Section 4-2A action and is 12-2 overall. Neshannock won the league crown at 12-0 and is 15-0 overall.
Only one other Class 2A school in the WPIAL — Frazier — has fewer overall losses than Laurel. Frazier, which is 12-0, is the only other unbeaten Class 2A squad in the district.
“We’re playing well,” Lady Spartans coach Frank Duddy said. “I don’t like to compare this team to any past teams.
“This team has its own identity. We’re doing what we’re doing. We made the playoffs. That’s goal No. 1. We wanted to win the section, but that didn’t happen. We’re still young. We’re loaded with freshmen and sophomores, and only two seniors.”
Duddy noted that his team has faced a stern test each time it has taken the diamond this season.
“Absolutely. Everybody wants to knock us off,” Duddy said on his team having a target on their back. “I guess rightfully so. We tell the girls that all the time. You’ll get everyone’s best shot.
“They come after us. We know we have to play mistake-free softball.”
IRON SHARPENS IRON
Neshannock has cruised throughout the year and is one of two unbeaten softball teams (Frazier) in Class 2A around the WPIAL.
On May 4, the Lady Lancers edged visiting Laurel in eight innings, 8-5, on a three-run walk-off home run by Addy Frye in the eighth inning.
“That game we played against them was a playoff atmosphere,” Duddy said. “It was a fun game to be a part of.
“Their talent level makes you lift your talent level.”
Neshannock won the first meeting as well, 6-1.
Could the teams be headed for a third encounter, on the grand stage of the WPIAL championship?
“I certainly hope so. They’re playing excellent ball right now. They’ll make a nice run,” Duddy said of Neshannock. “We’ll do what we can do to make that happen.
“I’d love for it to be in the final. It’s just a fun atmosphere; it’s good entertainment.”
If Neshannock and Laurel did collide at California University of Pennsylvania in the championship game, it will mark the second straight season two Lawrence County Class 2A softball squads went head-to-head for the crown. Last year, Laurel defeated Shenango for the title.
Duddy knows Class 2A has plenty of talented teams that could reach the championship game.
“I would like for Neshannock to be on the other side of the bracket,” Duddy said. “We’ll play whoever we have to play.
“Frazier is having a great year. Ligonier Valley is having a great year. Getting to the final won’t be easy. We have to play mistake free to get to where we want to be.”
IN THE CIRCLE
Laurel has three capable pitchers it can use in sophomores Addison Deal and Autumn Boyd, and junior Grace Kissick.
“They throw the ball well,” Duddy said of the trio. “They do what they have to do to win games.
“They put us in a position to win games. and our offense has executed.”
Deal is 4-0 in 17 innings pitched. She has a 0.41 earned run average with four walks and 29 strikeouts. Opposing batters are hitting just .143 off her.
Boyd is 4-2 and she has pitched 36 1/3 innings. She has a 2.13 ERA with 17 walks and 71 strikeouts. Batters are hitting .209 off her.
Kissick is 3-0 in 23 innings pitched. She owns a 1.82 ERA with nine walks and 40 strikeouts. Hitters are batting .195 off her.
“What is similar among them is they work and master their craft,” Duddy said. “They all bring a little something different to the table. It comes down to velocity, movement; it’s the principles of softball.
“Autumn threw both games against Neshannock. I was pleased with how she pitched against Neshannock. She kept us in it. Our offense came up a little short. The first game against them was early in the season. We weren’t ready to face the kind of pitching we saw from Addy Frye. I thought we did better the second time through.”
HITTING
Deal leads the team with 22 hits in 46 at-bats for a .478 average. Kissick is next with 19 hits (.475 average).
Boyd and Grace Zeppelin have 17 hits apiece for the Lady Spartans. Boyd is batting .415 and Zeppelin is batting a team-best .486.
“I’m trying not to compare them to other teams,” Duddy said. “We’re putting the bat on the ball and putting pressure on the defense.
“It’s a good mix. We change the order around at times. Probably how it is now is how it will be the rest of the year.”
Laurel has swatted 14 home runs, led by Kissick with five and Deal with four.
“Deal is a strong girl,” Duddy said. “When she squares it up, it goes. She does have a good eye. She doesn’t swing at a lot of bad pitches.
“Probably the last six or seven games, Grace Zeppelin has been ripping the cover off the ball. We’re expecting a lot of production from her.”
Abbie Miles, a junior, missed the wrestling season because of a surgery. She returned to full activity a few weeks ago and has three home runs with a .280 batting average.
“She’s another strong hitter,” Duddy said of Miles. “We’ve been using her as a designated player.
“She’s pretty consistent. She’s where we thought she’d be.”
FIELDING
Duddy feels his team needs to improve in the field.
“Our fielding has been a little less than stellar,” he said. “We have booted it around occasionally.
“Lately, this team is starting to find its rhythm. We’re getting in a groove. We didn’t have many errors in our last Neshannock game. We’ve tightened it up in the field.”
WHAT’S WORKING
Duddy pointed to one key area that is pivotal to any team’s success.
“They have confidence,” Duddy said of his squad. “They expect to do well. They are pinning their ears back and going after the opponent.
“There’s a fight at the bat rack to go out there and hit. We go after it and that comes from confidence. We all get along. They get along well, they’re good friends.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
With the playoffs right around the corner, Duddy wants his team to keep improving.
“We’ll take improvement anywhere we can get it. At the plate, in the field, pitching,” he said. “As we keep playing, we’ve seen the improvement. The more reps the girls are getting, the better we’re getting.”
STOCK UP
Sophomore Alexis Brua has filled in well for the Lady Spartans in the absence of catcher Bekah Valenti. Valenti is one of the team’s two seniors, with Jenna Fabian being the other.
“When we lost Bekah Valenti to a broken wrist, we threw Brua behind the plate. She has really come a long way.
“Her passed balls are down, she’s throwing runners out. She’s done a really nice job. We certainly hope to get Valenti back. She’s a big part of this team."
Valenti was hit by a pitch in the first Neshannock game and suffered a broken wrist.
“Brua was an outfielder,” Duddy said. “She’s very fast. She could track a nice fly ball.
“Abbie Miles was another backup catcher. We pressed Brua into duty and she has answered the call and got better every day.”
STARS OF TOMORROW
Duddy points to Brua as a player to watch.
“You will hear her name over the next couple of years,” he said of Brua.
UP NEXT
Laurel visits Class 5A Western Beaver (0-12) at 4 p.m. Monday in a nonsection matchup.
The softball playoff pairings are scheduled to be released on Thursday.
“I like to think we’d be in the top half of the seeds,” Duddy said. “Second place in our section is doing something. This is a meatgrinder section. There are some tough teams up here.”
LATER THIS WEEK: The News spotlights a track and field team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.