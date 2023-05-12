The Laurel High softball team used the long ball Thursday afternoon.
Abbie Miles belted two homers and Georgia Jellyman added one to pace the Lady Spartans to a 12-2 WPIAL nonsection road win over Central Valley.
Laurel (14-2) erased a 1-0 deficit with four runs in the second and two more in the third for a 6-1 lead. The Lady Spartans added two more in the fifth and four in the seventh.
Central Valley plated its second marker in the seventh.
Laurel slugged 13 total hits, led by Mayci Lang and Hayden Seifert with three each. Grace Kissick and Miles collected two hits apiece.
Jellyman knocked in four runs, while Lang and Miles chipped in with three each.
Autumn Boyd (5-1) went the distance to pick up the win. Boyd allowed seven hits and two earned runs with a walk and nine strikeouts.
Wilmington 17,
Lakeview 2
The Lady Greyhounds put the game away with a 14-run third inning in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over the Lady Sailors.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Wilmington (8-2 region, 12-2 overall) pounded out 15 hits. Faith Jones notched three hits and four RBIs for the Lady Greyhounds.
Avery Harlan and Malia Baney tallied two hits and three RBIs each for Wilmington. Graeson Grubbs and Stella Maynard supplied two hits each for the Lady Greyhounds. Maelee Whiting drove in two runs for the winners.
Maynard tossed a complete game to pick up the win. She gave up five hits and two earned runs with no walks and four strikeouts.
Wilmington scored two runs in the first, one in the second and 14 in the third.
Lakeview plated both of its runs in the third.
The Lady Greyhounds return to action at 2 p.m. Sunday at home against West Middlesex.
Belle Vernon 8,
Union 0
Belle Vernon scored all of its runs in the fourth inning to knock off the visiting Lady Scots.
Mia Preuhs (7-3) gave up four hits and walked three, while striking out six for Union (14-3).
Baseball
Ambridge 11,
Mohawk 10
The Bridgers plated the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to claim a nonsection home win over the Warriors.
Mohawk tied the game at 10 with a seven-run seventh inning.
The Warriors (12-7) delivered 11 hits. Brian Fadden posted three hits, while A.J. Verdi and Mason Hopper contributed two apiece.
Fadden drove in four runs and Wrona added a pair.
Fadden took the loss in relief. He tossed 1 1/3 inning, giving up four hits and three runs — all earned — with a walk and a strikeout.
Ambridge (5-12) scored four runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Mohawk tallied two runs in the third, one in the fifth and seven in the seventh.
The Warriors close the regular season and will await Friday’s release of the WPIAL baseball pairings.
Central Valley 7,
Shenango 4
The Wildcats dropped a nonsection road decision to the Warriors.
Hunter Lively, Braden Zeigler and Nick Dando recorded two hits each for Shenango.
Tyler Houk drove in two runs for the Wildcats.
Shenango scored two runs in the first and two more in the sixth.
Central Valley collected two markers in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The Wildcats close the regular season at 4 p.m. Friday at home against Laurel.
Track and field
Wilmington teams compete
The Greyhounds’ boys and girls squads participated in the Mercer County Athletic Conference meet, which was held at Grove City.
Wilmington’s Maya Jeckavitch took first in the 400 (1:00.57) and third in the 100 in the girls competition.
The Greyhounds’ Solomon Glavach captured first place in the pole vault at 15-0.
Team scores were not released.
