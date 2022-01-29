Two Lawrence County high schools will compete for a state championship Saturday.
The Laurel and Neshannock high competitive cheer teams will participate for a gold medal. The event is being held at the GIANT Center in Hershey.
The Lady Spartans, who won the WPIAL championship, are in first place in the PIAA Class 2A Large Division standings with a score of 85.2. Archbishop Ryan is second with 85.1667 and Elk County Catholic is next with 84.667. Warren is fourth with 81.85 and Neshannock is fifth with 81.4.
The top four teams have a bye into the finals, while teams five through eight will compete for the last spot in the finals.
“We are through-the-roof excited; very excited,” Laurel coach Jenn Horodyski said. “I’m a little bit speechless. It is very close.
“We want to execute our skills on Saturday. We have to go out there and do what we did today.”
Horodyski said she is planning for what the girls attempt on Saturday.
“That’s a very difficult decision,” she said. “We have to make a decision based on what we saw today and based on what we know. Do we make it more difficult or do we focus on execution? My gut is telling me to go with what we know.”
Horodyski wasn’t surprised by the team’s success on the first day of the competition.
“As a coach, you do your research, watch film, look into the competition,” Horodyski said. “I knew we would be near the top. I didn’t know we would be at the top.
“We know that we’re the team to beat and that always comes with a little bit of extra pressure.”
This is Laurel’s third trip to the state meet. Horodyski, in her eighth season as coach, is making her second trip as the Lady Spartans’ coach. Laurel finished seventh in 2020.
“I’m thrilled for Lawrence County,” Horodyski said. “This is huge for our area. Us and Neshannock are the only two teams in the area that compete in competitive cheer. I’m excited for them.”
Neshannock, led by second-year coach Colleen Daughtry, is within striking distance of qualifying for the finals.
“I’m very pleased and very excited,” Daughtry said. “I’m excited to get another shot tomorrow; I’m very happy with the performance.
“Tomorrow, they are already hungry to make the finals.”
Daughtry said the Lady Lancers will be hard at work preparing for Saturday’s event.
“We are having a team practice tonight,” she said. “There were a couple of minor mistakes that were made and that’s what we will work on.
“I never have my expectations too high. It is anybody’s ballgame. Anything can happen. With a cheerleading routine, you don’t get a halftime, a timeout, or a two-minute warning. My expectations are at a minimum level.”
Daughtry helped guide Neshannock to the PIAA championship event last year as well. The Lady Lancers, who are bidding for their first state crown, took ninth last year.
“Knowing that they placed higher than last year is already a win from last year,” Daughtry said.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.