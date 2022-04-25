The Laurel High baseball team is dominating the competition this season.
The Spartans hold a 6-0 mark in WPIAL Section 2-2A action and 7-0 overall. They sit in first place in the league, a half game up on Riverside (5-0, 9-1).
Laurel is outscoring the opposition, 101-7.
“We’re just a confident bunch right now,” Spartans coach Gene DiGennaro said. “It goes back to the work ethic; the young men put the time in.
“They’re always looking for ways to get better.”
A strong foundation was set last year for the Spartans when the team posted a 7-3 league mark, good for second place. Laurel finished 12-8 overall, falling to Serra Catholic in the second round of the WPIAL playoffs, 1-0.
“We have a focus right now of respect. Respect for one another. Respect for our opponent,” DiGennaro said. “There’s a commitment to excellence.
“It’s about respect, commitment and discipline. I always try to instill those in my teams; that’s always been my motto.”
The Spartans have six league games left and they’re all against teams in the hunt for the playoffs — Shenango (4-3, 5-3), Riverside (5-0, 9-1) and Neshannock (4-2, 9-4).
“Right now, we’re in a good spot,” DiGennaro said. “There’s no rest. There’s no easy games the rest of the way. There’s never any easy games.
“Class 2A is extremely competitive. There’s no off day. We’re looking to compete each and every day and we’re looking to win each and every pitch.”
WHAT’S WORKING
The Spartans are averaging nearly 14 1/2 runs a game.
“The patience. We’re not chasing a whole lot of bad pitches,” DiGennaro said. “There’s still room for improvement, though.
“The balance at the plate has been superb. It has to keep getting better. We can’t be content with where we are. We have to keep climbing.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
DiGennaro knows his team has to keep improving as the regular season winds down.
“Everything fundamentally,” he said of what the team needs to work on. “There’s always something to improve on in this great game of baseball.
“Finding consistency 1 through 9 is key.”
PITCHING
Logan Ayres paces the Spartans with 26 strikeouts. He is 3-0 in five appearances, four of which are starts. Ayres has pitched 15 1/3 innings and walked six batters.
Cameron Caldararo is 1-0 in 6 2/3 innings. He has appeared in 11 games out of the bullpen, ranking second on the team in strikeouts with 11.
“The pitching has been strong,” DiGennaro said. “The competition is really going to start heating up.
“The pitchers have put their time in. The bullpen is still progressing. We’re trying not to overuse them early in the season. We’re trusting the process. You can’t win a World Series in Game 1. I’m confident in all of our pitchers. They have earned my trust.”
Hunter Kobialka and Aaron Doughty (10 strikeouts) also are contributing on the hill.
HITTING
Caldararo leads the team in hitting at .571 and he has knocked in 12 runs as well.
“Caldararo is swinging a confident bat right now,” DiGennaro said. “He has a tremendous amount of power at the plate. He’s really shown patience there with his approach.”
Connor Pontzloff posts a .533 average with six RBIs.
Ayres is batting .417 with a team-high three home runs.
“It’s the approach at the plate,” DiGennaro said of his team. “We’re making steady improvements and we’re putting the ball in play with two strikes.
“We’re looking to put the ball in play. I think we’re swinging the bat well 1 through 9. We have to continue to remain consistent.”
Luke McCoy adds a .412 mark at the plate with five RBIs.
FIELDING
The Spartans are clean in the field as well. They make the plays all across the diamond so the pitchers aren’t laboring with high pitch counts.
“We’ve been solid all year defensively,” DiGennaro said. “It’s attributed to their hard work.
“This is an extremely hard-working team. They take great pride in what they do.”
WEATHER REPORT
Teams around the county and state have been hit hard by persistent rain throughout the spring. Laurel is no different.
“We have no control over Mother Nature,” DiGennaro said. “This is one of the worst springs that I can recall.
“We want to control what we can control and that is us. We can control our work ethic.”
STOCK UP
The Spartans are consistent throughout the lineup, according to DiGennaro.
“We just have a team that is focused,” DiGennaro said. “We’re a very unselfish team.
“It’s about all of us. We do our job and we do the best job we can. If someone makes a mistake, they are there to pick each other up.”
IT STARTS AT THE TOP
DiGennaro applauded the job his coaching staff has turned in.
“I feel I have one of the top coaching staffs around,” he said. “(Coaches) Travis Loccisano, Jake Holzhauser and Jay McBride are doing a great job.”
UP NEXT
Business is set to pick up for the Spartans down the stretch, and it starts this week.
Laurel will play a doubleheader against Shenango this week and another twinbill next week against Riverside. The Spartans will host the Wildcats at 4:15 p.m. Monday and travel to Shenango at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Wildcats are the defending section champs and defending WPIAL champs, as well as the PIAA runner-up. Shenango, though, is currently occupying the fourth and final playoff berth out of the section, just a half game up on South Side Beaver (3-3, 4-4). The Wildcats split with the Rams.
“We know what Shenango brings to the table,” DiGennaro said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach (Larry) Kelly. I have a lot of respect for those guys.
“We’re looking forward to the challenge. We’ll be ready. Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes will win. There will be adversity for both teams. The team that handles it best will come out on top.”
The second-place Panthers are right on Laurel’s heels, just a half game back. Laurel hosts Riverside on May 2 and visits Riverside on May 3.
“Everyone knows (Riverside) Coach (Dan) Oliastro. He’s been there a lot of years,” DiGennaro said. “They are a program of consistency and hard working individuals.
“They will bunt, steal a base, back up a base. He’s done a tremendous job. I have a tremendous amount of respect for that program. We have to play a perfect game against them. Our young men are up for any challenge. I tell them every day I would take our guys against anybody.”
The Spartans close up league play with a doubleheader against Neshannock — home on May 9 and away on May 10.
