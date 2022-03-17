Laurel had several junior high wrestlers go on to qualify for a trip to the Keystone State Championships on Thursday.
Braxton Carr (122), Dom Willis (140), Jack Miles (145), Maverick Whiting (155), Casey Wilson (250) and Alyssa Stewart will all go to Erie to compete in the state championship at the Erie Insurance Arena.
“We had a really good season. Six kids we took as qualifiers,” Laurel coach Braden Strohecker said. “We should have had more but they wrestled really well. It’s my first year as a coach and I couldn’t have a better season to start out on.”
As of now, junior high wrestling is split between Keystone and Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling (PJW).
Although the wrestlers will travel to the event tomorrow, the actual tournament is held Friday through Sunday. Thursday will be weigh-ins for the wrestlers.
I believe they’re all really good wrestlers,” Strohecker said of his qualifiers. “They still have a lot to learn. They’re smart, they’re technical wrestlers, I think they make small mistakes and I hope that they wrestle the best they can. Our cardio’s not going to be a problem. We’ve been running the past few weeks to prepare so hopefully we don’t lose because we’re tired.”
