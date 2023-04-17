Laurel High’s Tori Atkins turned in a strong performance Saturday at the TSTCA meet.
Atkins broke three school records during the meet in the 200 (25.17), 400 (57.17) and 400 relay (51.15). Other members of the relay were Maddy Harding, Regan Atkins and Josie Fortuna.
Maddy Harding also placed first in the pole vault for the Lady Spartans (10-0). Brady Cooper placed first in the discus (156-11). Valerie Hauser placed eighth in the pole vault (8-6). Kurt Lambright was sixth in the 300 hurdles (41.86). Ryan DiMuccio was eighth in the javelin (140-0). Regan Atkins was third in the javelin (117-8) and Johna Hill was sixth in the javelin (112-6).
Alexis Geiwitz was fourth in the shot put and seventh in the discus at the Big Red Invitational, which was hosted by West Middlesex. Aidan Mack was fourth in the 3200. Tyrone Kunselman was eighth in the 110 hurdles. Sydney Alfera, Ava Conti, Alyssa Sherman and Meghan Czerpak captured eighth place in the 3200 relay. Jack Miles, Tyrone Kunselman, Elijah Paraska and Jackson Sauders finished eighth in the 1600 relay.
Wilmington competes in Big Red Invitational
The Lady Greyhounds finished fourth in the girls team standings with 56.3 points in the Big Red Invitational.
Hickory won the girls event with 106.3 points.
Wilmington’s Maya Jeckavitch won the 200 in 26.99.
Sarah Dieter took fifth place in the 100 hurdles in 17.45 and Jeckavitch took fourth in the 100 at 12.93. Emma Mason finished fifth in the 1600 in 5:54.06; the 400-meter relay team of Emma Mershimer, Jeckavitch, Reese Bruckner and Dieter took fourth in 53.30; Jeckavitch placed second in the 400 in 1:02.67; Mershimer was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 50.02; Genevieve Glavach tied for fourth in the pole vault at 7 feet; Annalise Hendrickson tallied third place in the long jump at 15-1 1/2 and sixth in the triple jump at 31-0; Dieter tied for third at 31-7 1/2; Bayleigh Miller took third in the discus with a toss of 93-3; Alyssa Flick flung the javelin 86-1 to take sixth place.
The Greyhounds’ boys team took 11th place with 15 markers. Slippery Rock took first with 123 1/2 points.
Wilmington’s Solomon Glavach took first place in the pole vault at 15-0.
Tully Caiazza collected sixth place in the 1600 at 4:51.10; the 1600 team of Caiazza, Dave Roberts Akito Hatch and Maverick Whiting finished fourth 3:52.31.
Gardner sets mark
New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner won the 100-meter dash at the TSTCA Championship with a time school-record time of 10.72. The previous mark was 10.74, set by Daryell Craig.
Baseball
Ambridge 12,
Ellwood City 8
The Wolverines drew 14 walks, but it wasn’t enough in dropping a nonsection home matchup to the Bridgers.
Ellwood City is now 2-7.
Jordan Keller had two of the Wolverines’ three hits and Ryan Welsh knocked in two runs.
Nick Magnifico started and took the loss. Magnifico tossed 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and four runs — all earned — with three walks and a strikeout.
Ambridge (2-6) scored five runs in the second, four in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Ellwood City collected two markers in the third, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Wilmington 7,
Moniteau 5
The Greyhounds battled back from a 3-0 deficit to capture a nonregion win over the Warriors at Pullman Park.
Garrett Heller paced Wilmington with three hits, Hunter Jones notched two hits and two RBIs and Ben Miller added a pair of hits. Tyler Mikulin tallied a triple for the winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.