The Laurel High wrestling team turned in a strong performance over the weekend.
The Spartans placed third out of 16 teams in the Midwestern Athletic Conference Tournament. Laurel scored 169 1/2 points as a team, including a pair of champions.
The event was held at Ambridge.
Quaker Valley won the team championship and West Allegheny was second.
Grant MacKay (160) and Coltin Hill (285) captured championships in their respective weight classes.
Colin Bartley (120) placed second, while Ryan DiMuccio (215), William Moore (152) and Brady Cooper (172) all took third.
Charles Krepp (145) placed fourth, while Reid Ketzel (106) and Chase Tinstman (189) both placed fifth.
The Spartans amassed 19 total pins in the event.
“I thought we wrestled absolutely incredible,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “We finished eight points behind the runner-up (West Allegheny). “We were in the battle for some hardware all weekend.
“I thought we battled really well. I set 16 pins as a goal. It was great to see Colin Hill step up to the plate and win a championship. That will be great for his confidence and development moving forward.”
Bartley won the Glen Clark Sportsmanship Award, which was voted on by the MAC coaches.
Laurel rolls to home win
The Spartans knocked off Summit Academy in a WPIAL nonsection home decision over Summit Academy, 57-15, on Monday.
Charles Krepp (145), Willie Moore (152), Grant MacKay (160) and Coltin Hill (285) captured pinfall victories for the Spartans.
Laurel scored five forfeit victories.
Following are the results:
Laurel 57,
Summit Academy 15
106 — Reid Ketzel (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Natalie Alfera (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Colin Bartley (L) won by decision over Lucas Dearmitt.
126 — Paige Harding (L) won by forfeit.
132 — Tommy Hetzer (L) won by forfeit.
138 — William Jackson (SA) won by decision over Johnny Andrea.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) pinned Jaden Neely in 1:30.
152 — Willie Moore (L) pinned Matthew Taylor in 2:45.
160 — Grant MacKay (L) pinned Dillon Miller in 1:30.
172 — Brady Cooper (L) won by forfeit.
189 — Beau Azzato (SA) pinned Chase Tinstman in 3:55.
215 — Jonas Keller (SA) won by forfeit.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) pinned Xander Baron :17.
