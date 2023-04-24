The Laurel High boys and girls track and field teams turned in a strong performance Saturday at the Slippery Rock High Invitational.
Tori Atkins and Regan Atkins were triple winners for the Lady Spartans. Both girls competed on the 400- and 1600-meter relay teams. Tori Atkins also captured the 200, while Regan Atkins took first in the Javelin.
The girls 400 relay team, which also included Josie Fortuna and Maddy Harding, re-broke their school record in that event with a time of 50.89. Fortuna and Harding were double winners, with Fortuna competing on the 1600 relay team and Harding capturing the pole vault crown.
Harding also surpassed her pole vault standard with a new height of 10-6. Reese Bintrim also participated on the 1600 relay team, and she also placed seventh in the high jump.
Valerie Hauser (second in the pole vault), Johnna Hill (second in the javelin) and Teegan Fortuna (eighth in the shot put) also earned medals on the girls side.
Six individuals brought home medals in seven events for the boys. Brady Cooper (third in the discus), Kurt Lambright (third in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 1600 relay), Aidan Fuchs (fourth in the 1600 relay, seventh in the pole vault), Marcus Chavis (fourth in the 1600 relay, seventh in the 400 meter run), Justin Johns (fourth in the 1600 relay) and Ryan DiMuccio (fifth in the shot put, seventh in the javelin).
