A strong start paved the way to a win for the Laurel High softball team Monday.
The Lady Spartans scored four runs in the first inning en route to a 7-1 WPIAL nonsection home win over Mohawk.
Autumn Boyd and Grace Zeppelin had two hits each for Laurel, which finished with seven total.
Addison Deal and Zeppelin each hit a home run and drove in two runs apiece for the Lady Spartans (4-1).
Alivia Hare recorded two of Mohawk’s six hits.
Boyd (2-0) started and picked up the win. She pitched five innings, allowing three hits and one unearned run with a walk and seven strikeouts.
Gigi Cowher went the distance in picking up the loss. Cowher gave up seven hits and seven runs — three earned — with two walks and three strikeouts.
Laurel scored four runs in the first, one in the third and two more in the sixth.
Mohawk (3-3) scored its run in the fourth.
The Lady Spartans will host Aliquippa at 5 p.m. Wednesday, while the Lady Warriors will entertain Hopewell at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
New Castle 3, Blackhawk 2
The Lady ‘Canes scored two runs in the sixth inning to capture a nonsection home win over the Lady Cougars.
New Castle (2-5) recorded three total hits.
Keara Mangieri drove in two runs for the Lady ‘Canes.
Morgan Piatt (2-5) went the distance to pick up the win. Piatt surrendered six hits and two unearned runs with a walk and six strikeouts.
“The whole team contributed in some fashion,” New Castle coach Laurie Lidak said. “Morgan was pretty on. She took a lot of batters deep in the count, but, she won the battle on a number of occasions.”
The Lady ‘Canes scored a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
Blackhawk (1-5) tallied two markers in the fifth.
New Castle will host Mars at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Baseball
Shenango 13,
Beaver Falls 1
The Wildcats finished off a game that was suspended by foul weather on March 29 for a Section 1-3A home win over the Tigers.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Braden Zeigler pitched four innings to claim the win, allowing a run on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Braeden D’Angelo contributed two hits and three RBIs for Shenango (2-0 section, 4-2 overall). Sam Patton drove in three runs.
Shenango scored four in the first, four in the third and five more in the fourth.
Beaver Falls scored its run in the fourth.
The Wildcats travel to Riverside at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
