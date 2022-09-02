Like most students around this time of year, Evan Long is thinking about starting school.
His lone subject, though, is golf and he’s going to spend the next few weeks gearing up for a different kind of school — the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament — in hopes of earning his way onto the tour for 2023. He begins “Q-School” on Sept. 13 with a 72-hole stroke-play event at the Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis, N.C.
“It’s going to be two long weeks of some long work and we’ll see what happens when I get there,” Long said.
The Korn Ferry Tour is billed as a developmental tour for the U.S.-based PGA Tour. It features professional golfers who have either not yet reached the PGA Tour, or who have done so but then failed to win enough FedEx Cup points to stay at that level.
The top 25 on the money list in the Korn Ferry Tour at the end of the year are given PGA Tour memberships for the next season. Q-School, which previously was the primary route for qualification to the PGA Tour, has been converted as an entryway to the Korn Ferry Tour.
Long, a 2017 Laurel High and ’21 University of Minnesota graduate, wrapped up his final warm-up tournament for Q-School over the weekend at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Championship at Cragun’s Golf Resort in Brainerd, Minn. He did not make the cut after he carded a 71 the first two days for a two-over 142. The cut was five strokes under for the PGA Tour Canada event. He played his way into the tournament with a 7-under 65 on Aug. 22 at Deacon’s Lodge to land the No. 1 qualifying position.
“Every time you go into a tournament, you always want to have a mindset that you’re trying to win,” he said. “I played well to get into the tournament. Golf is one of those things where sometimes you just don’t have it. I struggled to get things going on Thursday and Friday. Even though I missed the cut, it’s not a big deal for me. I just have to get back to work.”
Long, who lives in Florida now, began his pro golfing career in style by qualifying for the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, which wrapped up in June. Long, who just missed qualifying for the PGA Tour Canada, appeared in nine PGA Tour Latinoamerica events and made one cut. He had one top-10 finish — a tie for fifth at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open in December.
“Any kind of experience you have at a high level is always a good experience. Whether you play well or play poorly, there are always good things to come out of it,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun; I get to travel the world and play golf. I was fortunate enough to get to see a lot of places and countries. It’s always cool to travel around and play golf in different parts of the world.”
He hopes to add to his travel schedule, too. In addition to Q-School for the Korn Ferry Tour, Long will take part in Q-School for the DP World Tour in October. Golfers may earn a spot on Europe’s top tier for 2023 there.
“I would say there’s probably not a lot of golfers out there that could say they were able to compete in PGA Tour Latinamerico or PGA Tour Canada events the first year they are playing pro golf. That was pretty big for me,” Long said. “I have to build off that and keep working hard.”
