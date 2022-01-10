GREENSBURG — The Laurel High cheerleading squad captured another championship Saturday.
The Lady Spartans won their second WPIAL Competitive Spirit team crown in the last three years, topping the field in the event held at Hempfield High School.
Last year, the Lady Spartans were hit with nine points in deductions and missed a trip to the PIAA championship by that narrow margin.
“It was really exciting to bring the championship back to Laurel, especially after last year,” Lady Spartans coach Jenn Horodyski said. “Last year was a little disappointing. We’re calling it redemption.
“It was really nice to have that moment on the mat where we were all together. It was magical how it happened.”
Laurel won the WPIAL Class 2A Competitive Spirit team title, easily topping second-place Hopewell, 83.5-71.6. The 83.5 points scored is the highest total for Laurel in the school’s history, with their zero deduction routine.
“We had a little bit of wiggle room,” Horodyski said. “Our mantra was make everything clean and well executed. A lot of the points are for execution.
“We made our stunts a little easier, but we made them clean and crispy so they would absolutely hit. I’m really proud we had a zero reduction routine. We went out and did a flawless routine.”
Horodyski was pleasantly surprised by Saturday’s outcome.
“I thought it would be a lot closer than it was,” Horodyski said. “We watch film and do research just like any football team or basketball team does.
“I knew it would be a close competition. I just din’t imagine we’d be 12 points ahead of the double-A field. I really think it was our execution of our skills. We did almost everything perfectly.”
Laurel didn’t last year’s frustration affect this year’s performance.
“Last year, we had a ton of confidence. Horodyski said. “Our stunts were really difficult. We were ready and confident.
“But, when we hit the mat, we had nine points of deduction. It was my toughest moment having to talk to my team after that. That was a huge motivating factor for us this year. I told them we didn’t want a repeat of last year. That was really important to us. If we hit last year, we would have at least qualified for state.”
The top four teams in 2A advanced to the PIAA championship in Hershey on January 28 and Jan. 29. The event will be held at the GIANT Center. Laurel finished first, Hopewell took second, Ringgold (71.25) was third and Neshannock (71) claimed fourth).
“We’re really excited for states,” Horodyski said. “I think that we will do very well.
“I’m excited to go out there with Neshannock and compete. Overall, there were 25 teams from the competition on Saturday and we placed fourth overall and first in double-A. That’s remarkable.”
Members of the team are: Makenzie Landolfi, Claire Daughtery, Alayah Kingsley, Moriah McBride, Kyra Geiger, Kaelynn Kennedy, Amber Medved, Seneca Bailey, Madison Michaels, Maggie McKnight, Lilly McKay, Ainsley Stewart, Kamryn McVay, Emma Altman, Makenzie Maine, Madison Burgess, Kayla Carlson, Natalie Viggiano, Brooklyn Kennedy, Chloe Buchowski, Marlee Guthrie, Kali Hamilla and Emmy Tinstman.
Horodyski is the team’s head coach, while Sydney Brush, Alyssa Hunt, Christine Jones and Brittany Powell serve as assistant coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.