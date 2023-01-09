The Laurel High boys basketball team dug a first-half hole and couldn’t recover Saturday.
The Spartans trailed by 12 points at the half en route to a 57-41 nonsection home loss to Sharon.
Laurel (4-6) trailed 18-14 after one quarter and 33-21 at the break.
Laban Barker netted a game-high 20 points for the Spartans. He scored 13 of his tallies in the first half.
Derek Douglas delivered 19 points for the Tigers.
Laurel is at Sewickley Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls
Lincoln Park 59,
Mohawk 42
The Lady Warriors struggled in the second quarter in a nonsection road loss to Lincoln Park. The game was part of the PBC Classic, which was held at Aliquippa.
Lincoln Park (10-1) built a 24-14 lead after one quarter and increased it to 37-17 at the half.
Erynne Capalbo collected 19 points to lead Mohawk (6-5).
The Lady Warriors entertain Ellwood City Lincoln at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Trinity 49,
Union 42
The Lady Hillers rallied in the second half for a nonsection home win over the Lady Scots.
Union (5-5) trailed 14-7 after one quarter before taking a 23-18 halftime advantage. The teams were tied at 29 after three quarters.
Kelly Cleaver netted 18 points for the Lady Scots and Kylie Fruehstorfer followed with 16.
Ruby Morgan tossed in 14 points for Trinity (6-3).
Union is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when it visits Sharpsville.
Cheerleading Lady Lancers place second
Neshannock’s competitive cheer team took second in the WPIAL Class 2A championship.
The Lady Lancers finished with 24.9 points in cheer, 28.6 in stunts, 25.5 overall, for a raw score of 79. Neshannock was deducted a half point and finished with a score of 78.5
Central Valley won the WPIAL Class 2A title with a total score of 80.25. Both teams advance to the PIAA championship. Neshannock won the large squad title and Central Valley captured the big squad crown.
Laurel placed seventh with 67.1 points. The Lady Spartans are not moving on.
