The Laurel High girls track and field team stood out among the rest of Lawrence County Schools in the MAC Championship on Wednesday at Shenango High School.
The Lady Spartans posted a total of 80 points to take first place thanks in part to Tori Atkins.
“I’m super proud of them,” Laurel coach Alexandra Rice said of the win. “They worked really hard to get to that point. Tori Atkins got first in all four of her events.”
Atkins was named track and overall MVP and placed first in the 100 meter race with a personal best of 12.38 second. Atkins’ previous best in the 100 meter race was 12.44.
Atkins also took first place in the 200 meter (25.19) and the 400 meter (57.50) races. Atkins and her teammates, Maddy Harding, Regan Atkins and Joselynn Fortuna, placed first in the 4x100 relay race with a time of 50.38.
The relay team’s previous record was 50.89.
“She’s been great all season,” Rice said of Tori Atkins. “She worked really hard today to get where she was. She did great; she got MVP overall and on the track. She pushed hard in her one, two and four. She really led our relay to get that first place. She had a very great day on the track.”
Laurel’s Regan Atkins took first place and captured a personal and school record of her own in the javelin event at 130-5. The previous record was held by Lauren Lombardo at 125-0 in 2007.
“Regan came out this year and she’s worked super hard to get where she was,” Rice said. “She broke our record today. I’m proud of her. They’re all a great group of girls. They all deserve it for sure. This was Reagan’s first year in javelin and she came out and she shined.”
Ellwood City’s Delaney Sturgeon grabbed gold in the high jump event at 5-0.5. The 5-0.5 mark recorded by Sturgeon was her best this season.
Shenango’s Maria Bryant received field MVP honors.
Several Lawrence County boys captured gold in the championship meet and Shenango’s Andrew Demko won multiple events and field MVP honors.
Demko produced a personal best in the discus event at 149-3 to take first. He also took first place in the shot put event (48-11).
New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner won the 100 meter race and Mohawk’s Jaxon Schoedel placed first in the 3200 meter race with times of 10.82 and 9:42.71, respectively.
Laurel’s Kurt Lambright seized first place in the 300 meter hurdles race with a time of 41.61. Lambright’s time in the hurdles race was a personal record.
New Castle’s 4x100 relay team took first place with a time of 43.22.
