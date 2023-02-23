BEAVER — When Laurel High’s girls basketball team emerged from the locker room after halftime Wednesday night, the players were the same.
Their play wasn’t.
The Lady Spartans overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to edge Keystone Oaks, 45-44, in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal at Beaver High School.
“I have never been down like that and had to come back like that,” Laurel’s Regan Atkins said.
“I think we had some nerves in the first half. We weren’t playing together; we were taking bad shots and rushing everything. We always come out a lot different in the third quarter. I don’t know why, but we always have.”
Laurel, which clinched a PIAA playoff berth, meets Neshannock, a 51-36 winner over Mohawk, in Saturday’s semifinals. The time and site is to be determined. The Lady Warriors are off to the consolation bracket and take on Keystone Oaks on Friday at a time and site to be determined. The game will be played on the Lady Golden Eagles’ home floor.
Atkins led the charge in the third quarter. She scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the frame to help rally Laurel (22-2).
“She changed the script because she had a tough first half. She came out in the third and really kept us going,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said. “She hit a couple big 3s and got a couple big rebounds in there.”
“It’s my senior year so I didn’t want to see my WPIAL playoffs come to a close, so I had to step it up,” said Atkins, who only had three points at the intermission. “I create a lot of offense for our team. In the first half, I know I wasn’t doing that. I had to pick up my game a bit.”
Her 3-pointer gave the Lady Spartans a jolt. Soon after Tori Atkins and Johnna Hill both connected from long range as Laurel slowly crept back into the tilt.
“I am just so proud of their character in the second half,” Marcantino said. “In the first half, we were real passive and not looking like we usually do. It started to click in the second half. I thought our defense did a better job in the second half.
“It just changed it all around, which not easy to do anytime, let alone in a playoff game. The girls showed a lot of character. They just stuck together and kept working. I told them if we could cut into the lead a little bit on the third, we’d be right there and we did that. We stayed patient and got some things going.”
The Lady Spartans limited the Lady Golden Eagles (16-8) to one bucket early in the final quarter. Laurel closed the game with a 10-0 run. Kendra Ruperto’s free throw capped it and gave the squad its first lead of the second half, 45-44. Keystone Oaks had a chance to win or tie with .4 seconds left on the clock, but leading scorer Eriona Neal bricked both free throws to preserve the Lady Spartans’ triumph.
“She hasn’t missed a free throw all year, it seemed,” Regan Atkins said. “I don’t know – we were meant to win that game. We just have to take that and run with it.”
Hill added 12 points in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.