CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP — The third time proved to be a similar fate for the Laurel High girls basketball team Wednesday night.
The eighth-seeded Lady Spartans dropped a 61-33 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round decision to top-seeded North Catholic on the Trojanettes’ home floor.
The Section 1 rivals met twice in the regular season, with North Catholic coming away with a 60-46 verdict and a 60-38 decision.
The Trojanettes (17-5) advance to the semifinals to face fifth-seeded Waynesburg Central (17-4) on Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
Laurel (13-11), despite the setback, could get back on the court this season. Six schools qualify for the PIAA playoffs in the Class 3A girls bracket.
That means if North Catholic wins its semifinal tilt against Waynesburg Central, the Lady Spartans will have new life in the state playoffs.
Laurel trailed just 6-5 after the first quarter. The Trojanettes, though, blitzed the Lady Spartans in the second stanza to capture a 29-13 advantage at the half.
Laurel battled back in the third period, cutting the deficit to 40-31 going to the final frame. The Lady Spartans managed just two points in the final eight minutes.
Lucia Lombardo netted 10 points for Laurel and Tori Atkins was next with nine.
Danielle Pontius, who recorded a season-high 24 points in a first-round win over Charleroi, was held to just two points on a third-quarter field goal.
Alyna Rocco scored a game-high 24 points for North Catholic.
