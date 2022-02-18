Danielle Pontius helped guide the Laurel High girls basketball team to a win Friday night.
Pontius netted a season-high 24 points to lead the Lady Spartans to a 61-38 WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff win over visiting Charleroi.
Pontius scored 16 of her points in the first half, including 12 of those markers in the second quarter for Laurel (13-10).
“I just thought she was our catalyst,” Laurel interim coach Jim Marcantino said. “She got everything going with the press. She came down and was able to get some good stuff off the man-to-man defense.
“We were moving the ball well and she was getting some stuff off the break. She was taking advantage of that.”
Pontius’ previous season high was 17 points in a 53-49 loss to Freedom. She had almost equaled that total by halftime.
“I think it had a lot to do with the speed of our game,” Pontius said of her first-half performance. “We pressed the whole time. Honestly, without my teammates helping with the press, I couldn’t have had half the points there.”
The Lady Cougars (14-9) scored the first field goal of the game for their only lead at 2-0 27 seconds into the matchup. Kendra Ruperto split a pair of foul shots for Laurel and Johnna Hill gave the hosts the lead for good at 3-2 on a steal and coast-to-coast layup about two minutes into the game.
The Lady Spartans pushed the lead to 17-7 after one quarter.
“I’m very proud of the way they came out early and got after them in the press and our good man-to-man defense. That set the tone early,” Marcantino said.
Laurel took control in the second quarter, building a 36-18 halftime advantage.
“We run a press the whole first half and we were able to get so many steals and we didn’t allow them to get set up in their halfcourt offense,” Pontius noted of Laurel’s ability to build a big lead.
The Lady Spartans’ biggest lead was 23 at 45-22 and 51-28, both of which coming in the third period. The closest Charleroi got the rest of the way was 52-36 with 6:02 to go in the game.
Hill, who missed the last two games in concussion protocol, returned to Laurel’s starting lineup and tossed in 15 markers.
“She’s helped us in so many ways. Rebounding, scoring. She really does a good job pushing the tempo,” Marcantino said of Hill.
Tori Atkins added 12 points for the winners and Lucia Lombardo was next with six.
McKenna DeUnger netted 14 points for Charleroi.
The Lady Spartans’ Joselynn Fortuna missed her third straight game because of a concussion. Regan Atkins tore her ACL last month in a game against Ellwood City Lincoln. and the program parted ways with head coach Matt Stebbins last month as well.
“It’s been a year filled with ups and downs, and injuries,” Marcantino said. “They have stuck together through the adversity. They’re real resilient.
“They just keep working hard in practice. I’m just so proud of how they have got after it. They don’t complain. The injury to Regan was very difficult. The girls have really stepped up after she went down.”
Said Pontius, “It’s been a rough season. It’s made us stronger-minded players and people. I feel like we have learned a lot from it and it’s made us a strong team this year.”
The win vaults eighth-seeded Laurel into the quarterfinals for a date with top-seeded North Catholic (16-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Trojanettes’ home floor.
North Catholic beat Laurel, 60-46 and 60-38, in a pair of Section 1 matchups.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Marcantino said. “We have to get them ready and really get after it. Give them everything we have.”
