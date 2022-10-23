HERMAN — The Laurel High football team captured a championship Saturday.
The Spartans scored the game’s first 62 points en route to a 68-14 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference road win over Summit Academy.
The win nailed down the conference championship for Laurel. It’s the school’s second consecutive league championship.
The Spartans (5-0, 7-1) will close out the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Shenango (2-3, 2-7).
Laurel led 21-0 after the first quarter and 56-0 at the half. The Spartans carried a 62-0 buffer going to the final frame.
Chase Tinstman was 5 of 7 through the air for 69 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception for Laurel.
Landon Smith led the Spartans in rushing with 111 yards on nine carries and a pair of scores. Ben Hennon also scored two rushing touchdowns for Laurel racking up 51 yards on six carries.
The Spartans’ defense intercepted four passes and recovered a fumble. They also returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a blocked punt for a score.
Luca Santini, Laban Barker scored one touchdown for Laurel and Lucas Davis added two scores.
Summit Academy drops to 0-5, 1-8.
