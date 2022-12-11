The Laurel High wrestling team finished seventh out of 12 teams in the Moon Duals meet at Moon High School on Saturday.
The Spartans (8-3 overall) lost against West Allegheny (48-18) in the first round, lost against Mount Lebanon (37-30) in the second round, defeated Blackhawk (66-3) and Beth Center (48-30) in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, and defeated Moon (45-20) in a crossover match.
Braxton Carr finished the meet undefeated at 5-0.
“He’s tearing it up right now,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “You want to talk about making it easy as a coach. You have him come out as a freshman and beating kids handily. It’s exciting for the future and the team.”
Grant MacKay also went undefeated at 5-0 while Charles Krepp, William Moore and Chase Tinstman had an overall record of 4-1 for Laurel.
Colin Bartley and Coltin Hill were absent from the meet which required Tinstman to wrestle in the heavyweight class.
“The kid’s an athlete,” Carmichael said of Tinstman. “He also knows what he’s doing on that mat. He always has a game plan whether he lets you know that or not. He went out there and won a couple matches and we have to bump Chase all the way up at heavyweight and I’ll be damned if he didn’t win some matches at 200 pounds. At the end of the tournament, he looked beat up physically and exhaustedly but he did it. If that doesn’t tell you something about the kid, I don’t know what will. He never said, ‘Coach, I don’t want to do this.’ That’s fun when you know you have kids in your lineup willing to that for you and the team.”
Alexis Brua and Ryan DiMuccio finished with 3-1 records.
“All of these kids went out and did what they did for the team,” Carmichael said. “What Chase did was just great and fantastic; any one of those kids would’ve done it for us.”
