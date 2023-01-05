The Laurel High wrestling team was looking for a victory on Wednesday for one person and one person only — Colin Bartley.
Bartley, a senior wrestler for Laurel, suffered a gunshot wound in a hunting injury on Dec. 29. Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael commented that Bartley returned to the hospital on Tuesday due to an infection and fever.
“They did this for him, but they’re still not right,” Carmichael said. “When you’re dealing with 10 seniors and they grew up together, they’ve known each other since childhood, as a coach, you’re not going to try and go out there and sell them on, ‘Let’s just go win.’ It’s not what it’s about anymore. Things like this put things into perspective that don’t have anything to do with sports.
“What sports does is have an opportunity for a group of young men to come out here and do something for somebody that they care about. That’s what I let happen tonight, that’s what I wanted to happen and that’s what did happen. I anticipate that it’s going to happen for the rest of the season.”
The Spartans were successful in grabbing a WPIAL Section 5-2A win for Bartley after defeating Knoch, 54-18, at Wilmington High School. This was Knoch’s first section defeat of the season. The match was held at Wilmington to recognize a pair of Greyhounds seniors for Senior Night festivities.
Laurel’s (2-1 section, 9-4 overall) Braxton Carr, Thomas Hetzer, Charles Krepp, William Moore, Grant MacKay and Ryan DiMuccio picked up wins via pinfall.
MacKay brought along Bartley’s wrestling shoes and the team left an empty reserved chair for their teammate.
“To say how good of a teammate and friend Colin is — it’s tough to describe,” MacKay said. “He’s the person you always want in your corner. He’s the best teammate; best friend. To me he’s like a brother. It’s tough coming out here and wrestling without him. I’ve got his shoes with me, we reserved him a seat in the front. I know he’s watching tonight. It was cool seeing everybody coming out here wearing black.
“Our entire team we dedicated tonight for him and the rest of this year as we ride it out. It’s bigger than ourselves. It’s bigger than just us as a team. Now, it’s for Colin. He’s done more things for me in the past three years that I could even explain. Now it’s time for me to return the favor.”
John Andre, Chase Tinstman and Coltin Hill picked up wins by forfeit for the Spartans.
Laurel’s Alexis Brua was poised to grab a pinfall against Braylee Ireland on an early reversal but came up short. Ireland grabbed the win via decision.
“She’s such a tough girl. She really is,” Carmichael said of Brua. “She’s such a good athlete. Those are the matches you want to see her win. She’s got some things to clean up and I anticipate she’s going to be right there at the girls’ state tournament. She’s going to do well. She’s garnering some attention from some colleges right now. She’s doing what Brua does but that girl wrestled her well. It was a great match.”
Following are the results:
Laurel 54,
Knoch 18
107 — Miranda LaJevic (K) won by forfeit
114 — Braylee Ireland (K) won by decision over Alexis Brua, 9-4
121 — Matthew Frank (K) won by technical fall over Reid Ketzel
127 — Braxton Carr (L) pinned Brayden McGowan in 2:39
133 — John Andre (L) won by forfeit
139 — Thomas Hetzer (L) pinned Cameron Elliott in 3:49
145 — Charles Krepp (L) pinned Derrick Glover in 0:51
152 — Owen Layhew (K) won by major decision over Nick Shaffer, 10-2
160 — William Moore (L) pinned Angelo Natili in 0:32
172 — Grant MacKay (L) pinned Braden Plugh in 3:42
189 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) pinned Wyatt Foster in 4:46
215 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by forfeit
285 — Coltin Hill (L) won by forfeit
