Laurel’s boys and Mohawk’s girls cross country teams added more titles to their collection Saturday.
Both squads captured team championships at the Tri-County Invitational at Shenango High School.
The Spartans claimed the boys race with 53 points. They edged Mohawk (58), Ellwood City (60), Neshannock (82), Riverside (120) and Shenango (124).
“I was pretty happy with how we ran,” Laurel coach Matt Lawhead said. “We competed at the MAC Invitational on Wednesday, so it was a quick turnaround. We ran well.”
Mohawk’s Jaxon Schoedel finished first in 16:35.
“I was really pleased with Jaxon,” Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said. “He is like a coach’s dream. He does all the work. He is a really great success story of being committed.”
Aidan Mack was the top finisher for Laurel, which claimed the WPIAL Section 1-1A team title, as he came in sixth in 17:52.
“For a freshman, I am very happy with that result,” Lawhead said. “He is still learning. He has shocked me with how he’s run this year. I didn’t see those times coming out of him.”
Justin Johns finished eighth for the Spartans in 18:13, while Aidan Fuchs (10th, 18:32), Christopher Johns (12th, 18:33), Conner Mackrell (17th, 19:14), Jacob Gruber (27th, 20:03), Logan Parsons (29th, 20:26), Jeremiah King (35th, 21:22), Henry Perdue (39th, 22:01), Zach Both (22:12) and Cody Watt (44th, 22:43) all raced for Laurel.
Scott McConnell finished fourth for Mohawk in 17:30. Nico Cascavilla (11th, 18:33), Aiden Tanner (20th, 19:34), Mark McKinney (22nd, 19:47), Joe Whippo (26th, 20:03) and Markus Miller (49th, 23:39) finished for the Warriors.
Bradley Custer led Ellwood City when he placed fifth in 17:38 and the Wolverines wound up third with 60 points. Drew Steffler (7th, 17:54), Ian Stoneking (9th, 18:25), Kaden Schlichtkrull (16th, 18:58), Darius Custer (23rd, 19:49), Hunter Rock (24th, 19:50), Lucas Bleakley (30th, 20:29) and Benjamin Pesce (34th, 20:59) competed for Ellwood City.
Neshannock came in fourth with 82 points. Brendan Burns paced the Lancers when he wound up third in 17:05. Cole Hutchison (13th, 18:35), Nick Bender (14th, 18:52), Steven Almanzar (19th, 19:33), Roger Kwiat (33rd, 20:55), Drew Frank (37th, 21:48), Will Kinchloe (38th, 21:49), Evan Hendry (42nd, 22:06), Xavier Mastropietro (45th, 23:01), Thomas Conrad (46th, 23:12), Zack Thompson (48th, 23:38), Andrew Crowl (50th, 24:26), Joey Manckza (51st, 24:50), Ethan Burchett (52nd, 25:59) and Matthew Frank (53rd, 25:59) all raced for Neshannock.
Shenango finished last with 124 points, just behind Riverside (120). Connor Jeffcoat led the Wildcats. He placed second overall in 16:52. Gavin Taylor (25th, 19:59), Cameron Sickafuse (31st, 20:41), Jacob Bupp (32nd, 20:46), Tyler Wittmann (36th, 21:40), Zach Chrobak (40th, 22:02) and Tucker Tillia (54th, 32:47) all competed for Shenango.
The Lady Warriors, who claimed the Section 1-1A title, finished first in the girls race with 21 points. Shenango (44 points), Laurel (66) and Neshannock (89) were next. Riverside’s Alexi Fluharty won the girls race in 19:08.
Natalie Lape was Mohawk’s top runner. She placed second overall in 20:04. Ellie Whippo was fourth in 21:14, while Lillian McClain was sixth in 21:19. Katelyn Stivers (8th, 22:06) and Lydia Fair (12th, 23:28) rounded out the Lady Warriors’ finishers.
“I am pleased with how the girls did, but it’s bittersweet because our girls are battling some injuries,” Bredl said. “We only have five girls running now and, of those five, two of them are hurt. I don’t like seeing people run when they are not 100 percent, but they did what they had to do Saturday.”
Morgan Pisula led the Lady ’Cats when she placed ninth in 22:33. Teammates Haley Lee (10th, 23:02) and Mia Pisano (11th, 23:16) were next. Cashlin Buckel (14th, 24:32), Ella Wittmann (15th, 24:41), Olivia Conaway (18th, 25:23) and Josephine Buckel (25th, 28:29) rounded out Shenango’s runners.
Valerie Hauser placed fifth for Laurel in 21:19. Meghan Czerpak (13th, 24:18), Elia McKnight (19th, 25:36), Sammie McKnight (23rd, 27:52) and Nora Johns (27th, 29:10) participated for the Lady Spartans.
Taegan Scheller had Neshannock’s top finish. She was 17th in 25:04. Emma Wilt (20th, 26:32), Savannah Schill (22nd, 27:40), Lainey Kinchloe (28th, 30:08) and Katalina Barron (29th, 30:15) all raced for the Lady Lancers.
Kylie Fruehstorfer (7th, 21:54), Kayla Fruehstorfer (16th, 24:55) and Clara Hudson (21st, 27:14) all competed for Union.
Ellwood City’s Avalise Custer finished 26th in 28:34 to round out the local runners.
Mohawk won the junior high boys race with 22 points. The Warriors’ Grayson Ponziani finished first overall in 11:22. Neshannock claimed the girls race with 25 points. The Lady Lancers’ Ainsley Allison finished first in 13:01.
