The Laurel High boys golf team picked up a narrow victory Tuesday afternoon.
Eli Bintrim shot a 42 to pace the Spartans to a 232-233 WPIAL Section 5-2A decision over Riverside on the par-36 back nine at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Dante DiGiovine and Nolan Dugan both followed with a 47 for Laurel (2-6). Tyler Allison and Seth Gilmore both scored a 48.
Neshannock tops Shenango
Matt Morelli fired a 36 to guide the Lancers to a 198-217 Section 5-2A verdict over the Wildcats at Castle Hills.
Rocco Bautti was next for Neshannock (8-0 section, 8-0 overall) with a 38 and Max Vitale contributed a 39. Ian Menz posted a 41 and Joey Presnar added a 44.
Jason Malley scored a 38 for Shenango. Joe Campoli and Jake Natale both notched a 42, while Gavin Bruce and Jack Kielar both shot a 44.
New Castle falls
Ian Donnelly scored a 43 for the Red Hurricane in a 227-260 Section 5-3A loss to Ambridge on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Sean Carmichael collected a 49 for New Castle (0-4, 0-5) and Justin Girman was next with a 51. Max Sachetti supplied a 587 and Brody Young added a 60.
Mohawk tops Union
Jay Wrona fired a 36 to pace the Warriors to a 202-240 Section 5-2A victory over the Scotties on the par-36 back nine at Sylvan Heights.
Josh Wilkins and Keigan Hopper both followed with a 37 for Mohawk. Mason Hopper chipped in a 41 and Sara Hampson contributed a 51.
Rocco Galmarini led Union with a 39 and Landon Eckert was next with a 40. Ian DiPietro delivered a 48, Jalen Peace provided a 53 and Evan Dinardo was next with a 60.
Boys cross country
Caiazza takes second
Wilmington’s Tully Caiazza placed second in a home meet against Hickory. The Hornets won the meet, 20-35.
Caiazza fashioned a time of 12:51, while teammate Collin Buckwalter was sixth in 13:26.6.
The Greyhounds’ William Matyasovsky claimed eighth in 13:56, Jackson Weber was ninth in 14:08.6 and Dominic Gioan garnered 10th in 14:20.7.
Wilmington’s Cody Johnston took third in the junior high race in 7:29.
Girls cross country
Bobosky finishes eighth
Wilmington’s Elizabeth Bobosky captured eighth place in a meet against Hickory. The Hornettes won the meet, 15-50.
Bobosky crossed the line in 18:00.6. June Stephens finished 14th for the Lady Greyhounds in 19:34.4, Natalia Lewis was 16th in 19:54.9 and Lucie Harris was 17th in 19:56.2.
Gracen Harris finished third in the junior high race in 7:49.
Boys soccer
Wilmington prevails
Ryder Tervo scored two goals and added two assists to pace the Greyhounds to a 5-1 District 10, nonregion road win over Sharon
Jake Wilson, Colin Hill and Daniel Miller scored one goal each for Wilmington.
Girls soccer
Mohawk cruises
Audrey Whippo and Audrina Cox scored three goals apiece to pace Mohawk to a 13-1 nonsection home win over West Middlesex.
No other statistics were provided.
Wilmington holds on
The Lady Greyhounds edged visiting Greenville, 2-1, in a District 10, nonregion tilt.
Analiese Hendrickson opened the scoring on an assist from Sarah Dieter for a 1-0 Wilmington (1-3) lead. Carly Hogg found the net next on a feed from Hendrickson for a 2-0 buffer.
The Lady Greyhounds led 2-0 at the half.
Wilmington goalkeeper Brianna Jenkins earned her first win by making six saves.
Girls tennis
Ellwood City loses
The Lady Wolverines lost all five matches by a 6-0, 6-0 count to visiting Sewickley Academy in Section 4-2A action.
Ellwood City is now 1-3.
Following are the results:
SEWICKLEY ACADEMY 5, ELLWOOD CITY 0
SINGLES
1. Rayna Tlakkar (SA) def. Kailyn Hamilton 6-0, 6-0.
2. Gwyn Belt (SA) def. Tessa Folino 6-0, 6-0.
3. Maria Sirianni (SA) def. Sophia Agnew 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Anjali Shah/Abby Bojalad (SA) def. Lacey Kennedy/Meredith McCommons 6-0, 6-0.
2. Annabella Christ/Rani Shah (SA) def. Kennedy Eichler/Olivia Parson 6-0, 6-0.
Wilmington sweeps foe
The Lady Greyhounds won all five matches to top host Sharon in a District 10, Region 1-2A contest.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1), Megan Blasko (No. 2) and Eryn Conner (No. 3) were victorious in singles action.
The doubles tandems of Ami Hatch/Annalise Ramirez (No. 1) and Elizabeth Bersett/Linnea Funari also picked up wins.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, SHARON 0
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Megan Messina 6-2, 6-0.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Abby Wallace 6-4, 6-4.
3. Eryn Conner (W) def. Katie Jennings 7-6, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Ami Hatch/Annalise Ramirez (W) def. Maddie Stabile/Norah Butchy 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
2. Elizabeth Bersett/Linnea Funari (W) def. Mary Claire Brown/Gabby Renner 6-2, 6-0.
Lady Lancers fall short
Neshannock dropped a 3-2 decision to host Blackhawk in a Section 4-2A match.
Chloe Maalouf (No. 3) won in singles play for the Lady Lancers (1-1, 1-1). The doubles team of Kate Daugherty/Giada Cappabianco (No. 2) also prevailed for Neshannock.
Following are the results:
BLACKHAWK 3, NESHANNOCK 2
SINGLES
1. Marissa Butcher (B) def. Lindsey Urban 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
2. Lily Ceriani (B) def. Elena Noga 6-2, 6-1.
3. Chloe Maalouf (N) def. Mackenzie Freed 6-4, 7-5.
DOUBLES
1. Lyric Knepshield/Skye Lanham (B) def. Alex Ong/Julies Medure 6-3, 6-0.
2. Kate Daugherty/Giada Cappabianco (N) def. Zoe Catalano/Ava Armstrong 7-6 (7-1), 6-3.
Volleyball
Union falls in three
The Lady Scots dropped a 25-18, 25-20, 25-23 Section 1-1A road match to Beaver County Christian.
Mallory Gorgacz scooped up 12 digs for Union (0-1, 0-3) and Allie Ross was next with six. Kelly Cleaver slammed five kills.
Union won the JV match, 25-9, 25-14.
Charlotte DeRaleau recorded four aces, four assists and three kills for the Lady Scots.
Mohawk suffers setback
The Lady Warriors lost to visiting Beaver, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 in a Section 1-2A contest.
No other statistics were provided.
Mohawk lost the JV match, 25-21, 25-21.
No other statistics were provided.
Lady Greyhounds win
Wilmington topped visiting Reynolds, 25-4, 25-20, 25-20 in a District 10, Region 3-2A matchup.
Jenna Whiting recorded 11 digs, 15 assists and five points for the Lady Greyhounds (1-2), while Loghan Kollar contributed 14 digs and 10 receptions.
Lettie Mahle tallied receptions and 16 points for the Lady Greyhounds, Charlie Black secured 11 receptions with four assists, Makenna Black chipped in six kills, three points and receptions, while Kyla Baney followed with five points, four receptions and four digs.
Kayah Brewer registered five kills and four blocks for the winners, Macy Gardner slammed three kills and Ellie Cullen collected three receptions and six points.
Wilmington won the JV match, 25-19, 25-17.
No other statistics were provided.
Shenango sweeps
The Lady Wildcats rolled to a 25-5, 25-15, 25-20 Section 1-2A home victory over Laurel
Elyse Lenhart led Shenango (1-0) with 20 assists, five points and five aces, while Addy Kays collected seven kills and seven points.
Zoe Offie served 10 points for the winners, Anna McKinley slammed six kills and Amara DeFrank was next with five.
Julia Graham had 10 points for the Lady Wildcats and Maria Bryant posted six points and four aces.
Shenango won the JV match, 25-11, 25-20.
No other statistics were provided.
Neshannock wins in three
The Lady Lancers defeated visiting Beaver Falls, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20 in a Section 1-2A clash.
Bella Perod added 15 points and six aces for Neshannock (1-0) and Rian Owens served 14 points with three aces and five kills.
Kaitlyn Fries followed with 14 points and eight aces.
Neshannock captured the JV match, 25-12, 25-9.
No other statistics were provided.
