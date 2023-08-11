The Laurel High boys golf team opened the season on a positive note Friday.
Eli Bintrim carded a 41 to pace the Spartans to a 237-271 WPIAL nonsection road win over Highlands. The match was played on the par-36 west nine at Krendale Golf Course.
Dillon Dugan and Seth Gilmore both shot a 46 for Laurel. Nolan Dugan carded a 50 for the victors and Talon Bailey tallied a 54.
Wilmington tops Union
Kaitlyn Hoover carded a 38 to lead the Greyhounds to a 212-228 nonsection decision over Union on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Santino Toscano posted a 40 for Wilmington and Lindsey Hoover added a 43. Isaac Ealy notched a 44 and Cody Anderson followed with a 47.
Rocco Galmarini garnered a 37 to lead the Scotties. Landon Eckert scored a 43, Ian DiPietro fired a 45, Jalen Peace produced a 51 and Nathan Chornenky carded a 52.
