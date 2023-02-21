ALIQUIPPA — The Laurel High boys basketball team couldn’t keep pace with Aliquippa on Tuesday night.
The top-seeded Quips scored the game’s first eight points and cruised to a 75-33 WPIAL Class 2A home playoff victory over the Spartans. The teams are Section 1 foes
Laurel, seeded 16th, bows out at 7-17. Aliquippa (17-6) won both matchups in the regular season.
The Quips will play another familiar foe in the quarterfinals — Shenango (15-8). The teams will meet Friday at a time and site to be determined.
Alquippa defeated Shenango twice in the regular season.
The Spartans trailed 21-6 after one quarter and 42-14 at the half. Aliquippa (17-6) stretched the lead to 56-25 after three periods.
Laban Barker bucketed 19 points for Laurel and Luca Santini was next with six.
Cam Lindsey led the Quips with 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.