The Laurel High boys basketball team pulled out a victory Wednesday afternoon.
The Spartans outscored Eden Christian by six points in the fourth quarter to pick up a 49-43 win in the first round of the Laurel Holiday Tournament.
"It was an all-around great team win for us. It was one of our better team wins this year," Laurel coach Ken Locke said. "They're a good basketball team. We knew they would make a run. We had to keep on grinding."
Laurel closes its tournament by hosting Mohawk at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Greg Preisser netted a game-high 27 points for the Spartans on 11-of-16 shooting. He scored 17 points in the first half, including 12 tallies in the first quarter on four 3-pointers.
"We know Greg can shoot it well," Locke said. "We have several guys that can shoot it. We got good looks; good shooters."
"We shot it well in the first quarter. Greg shot it well in the first quarter, too. Greg is a great shooter. If he's open, he can knock them down. We know what he's capable of."
Laurel (3-3) built a 20-6 buffer after the first quarter and Eden Christian closed to within 29-19 at recess. The Warriors forged a 34-34 tie going to the fourth quarter.
"In the second half, they made things more difficult for us," Locke said. "It was a pretty clean game; well played.
"They're a good team. They picked up their intensity a little bit. We turned it over and they were able to get back in it. We stayed composed and stayed the course. We made some plays down the stretch and made free throws."
Laban Barker contributed 10 points and seven rebounds for the victors.
Ryan Merrick tossed in 22 points for the Warriors (5-2).
