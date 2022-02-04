The Laurel High wrestling team was eliminated from the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs Wednesday night.
The Spartans defeated Knoch in the first round, 60-9. Quaker Valley, though, eliminated Laurel with a 48-26 verdict in the next round.
The playoff matches were held at Quaker Valley High School.
Reid Ketzel, Colin Bartley, Charles Krepp, Grant MacKay, Chase Tinstman and Coltin Hill all won by pinfall in the victory over Knoch. Alexi Brua, John Andrea, Brady Cooper and Ryan DiMuccio picked up forfeit victories.
The Quakers grabbed a triumph over the Spartans last week as well.
“We knew that this was a big night for us. Quaker Valley beat us pretty good at the section playoffs so we had preached to the team all week that regardless of the score at the end of the night we weren’t going to lay down for them,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “I’ll be damned if this team didn’t go out and give them a fight. Watching a kid like Charles Krepp who lost to that kid last week and turn it around and beat the kid this week.”
Laurel had Bartley win by technical fall and Krepp won by decision. William Moore and MacKay won by forfeit while Hill was the only one to pickup a pinfall victory over Quaker Valley.
“They fought and it was fun to watch and to watch this team be scrappy and literally leave it all on the line and they knew it even in loss,” Carmichael said. “They knew in the locker room we made Quaker Valley second guess some of their decisions tonight.”
Following are the results:
Laurel 60,
Knoch 9
106 — Reid Ketzel (L) won by pinfall over Miranda Lajevic (K) in 3:10 during the second period.
113 — Alexis Brua (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Colin Bartley (L) won by pinfall over Paul Kuczynski (K) in 3:53 during second period.
126 — Nicholas Golab (K) won by decision over Tommy Hetzer (L) 13-8.
132 — No Match.
138 — John Andrea (L) won by forfeit.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) won by pinfall over Anthony Nicolazzo (K) in 4:11 during the third period.
152 — Aaron Butler (K) won by pinfall over William Moore (L) in 3:36 in the second period.
160 — Grant MacKay (L) won by pinfall over Gavin McGowan (K) in 1:12 during the first period.
172 — Brady Cooper (L) won by forfeit.
189 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by pinfall over Wyatt Foster (K) in 3:40 during the second period.
215 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) won by forfeit.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) won by pinfall over Logan Klemm (K) in :59 during the first period.
Quaker Valley 48,
Laurel 26
106 — Isaac Matcaglia (QV) won by pinfall over Reid Ketzel (L) in 2:32 during the second period.
113 — Jack Kazalan (QV) won by pinfall over Alexis Brua (L) in :29 during the first period.
120 — Colin Bartley (L) won by technical fall over Marcus Richey (QV) 21-6.
126 — Brandon Krull (QV) won by forfeit
132 — Michael Carmody (QV) won by pinfall over Thomas Hetzer (L) in :43 during the first period.
138 — Nicholas Allen (QV) won by pinfall over Johnny Andrea (L) in 2:14 during the second period.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) won by decision over Jack Ziemert (QV) 8-2.
152 — Justin Richie (QV) won by forfeit.
160 — William Moore (L) won by forfeit.
172 — Grant MacKay (L) won by forfeit.
189 — Mason Diemert (QV) won by pinfall over Chase Tinstman (L) in 5:22 during the third period.
215 — Patrick Cutchember (QV) won by forfeit.
285 — Coltin Hill (L) won by pinfall over Sebastian Collins in :33 during the first period.
