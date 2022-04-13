The Laurel High baseball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday.
The undefeated Spartans beat South Side Beaver, 12-2, in a WPIAL Section 2-2A home game, which was played at Neshannock High.
The game was stopped in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
Laurel outhit the Rams 11-5. Cameron Caldararo hit a triple and had four RBIs, while Logan Ayres had three RBIs.
“Our lineup shows to have real firepower and we’ve been really swinging bats well all season long,” Laurel coach Gene DiGennaro said. “For this early in the season to be swinging how we’re swinging is pretty impressive. We have some big sticks in the lineup.”
Ayres (2-0) started and earned the victory. He pitched for 4 1/3 innings and surrendered five hits and two runs — both earned — with four walks and five strikeouts.
“Logan Ayres has been a bulldog since he’s been with me,” DiGennaro said. “A very hard worker, he does everything he’s asked to do. Mentally tough on the mound; nothing seems to phase him. Whether it’s a bad call, hard hit off him, he plays the game one pitch at a time. We ask of all our players to play one pitch at a time. Very proud of him.”
DiGennaro commented that the Spartans are a family-oriented team and battling through adversity is what makes them a family.
“We didn’t play our best game today, that’s for sure,” South Side Beaver coach Eric Statler said. “We need to be a little better on the mound. We got behind a lot of batters and we did throw the ball around a little bit too much. We cost ourselves some runs putting them in some good spots. They got some key hits there with a couple outs with guys in scoring position.
“That did us in. We were battling there, we get to the end there and maybe we get their starter out of the game and it was an eight to two game. You never know what could happen with a couple innings left but we didn’t go any further than that.”
Throwing the ball around a little bit too much, as Statler said, gave South Side Beaver two errors in the game.
Laurel plated two runs in the first inning, four in the second, two in the third, and the final four in the fifth.
The Rams knocked in one run in the third and the other tally in the fifth.
