The Laurel High baseball team struggled offensively Monday in the WPIAL Section 2-2A opener.
The Spartans managed just one hit in dropping a 12-2 road decision to South Side Beaver.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
R.J. Kissick (0-1) started and took the loss. Kissick tossed three innings, allowing six hit and seven runs — three earned — with three walks and four strikeouts.
The Rams (1-0 section, 2-0 overall) scored a run in the first, two in the second, four in the third, four in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Laurel (0-1, 0-2) plated a run in the second and another in the third.
The teams will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Laurel’s home field.
Softball Neshannock 11, Sharpsville 1
Addy Frye propelled the Lady Lancers to a nonsection home win over the Blue Darlings.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Frye (2-0) went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up two hits and an unearned run with a walk and nine strikeouts.
Frye also drove in three runs.
Neshannock (2-0) notched 12 hits.
Aaralyn Nogay and Jaidon Nogay paced the Lady Lancers with three hits each. Jaidon Nogay also drove in three runs.
Gabby Perod posted two hits for the victors and Hunter Newman added two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Neshannock scored one run in the first, six in the second, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Sharpsville scored its run in the fifth inning.
The Lady Lancers defeated the Blue Darlings in JV action, 12-2.
Neshannock’s varsity team will take on Laurel at 5 p.m. Friday on the road.
