The Laurel High baseball team came up short Friday.
The Spartans dropped their third consecutive game in an 8-7 WPIAL nonsection road setback to Ellwood City Lincoln.
Laurel (7-3) trailed by two runs in the seventh and scratched a run across to get within one. The Wolverines, though, were able to close out the win.
Bucky Biskup’s two-out single in the bottom of the sixth plated Nick Magnifico with what proved to be the winning marker.
Both teams had seven hits.
Biskup and Ashton Wilson had two hits apiece for the Wolverines (6-7).
Connor Pontzloff, Luke McCoy and Michael Pasquarello had two hits each for the Spartans. Pasquarello and Hunter Kobialka drove in two runs apiece for Laurel.
McCoy suffered the loss in relief. He tossed 1 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and one run — earned — with two walks and a strikeout.
Magnifico captured the victory in relief. He pitched two innings, allowing four hits and three runs — all earned — with three walks and two strikeouts.
Laurel notched two runs in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Ellwood City scored a run in the first, three in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Softball
Laurel 6, Riverside 4
The Lady Spartans finished off the season sweep of the Lady Panthers with a Section 4-2A home win.
Laurel (8-1, 10-1) defeated Riverside (5-4, 6-4) on Thursday, 3-0.
Grace Kissick (2-0) started and tossed five innings in earning the victory. She allowed eight hits and four earned runs with two walks and five strikeouts.
Autumn Boyd relieved and pitched the final two innings to capture the save.
Boyd surrendered three hits with no walks and three strikeouts.
Boyd and Addison Deal delivered two hits each for the Lady Spartans. Grace Zeppelin and Alexandra Herr knocked in two runs each for the winners.
Laurel plated three markers in the first, one in the third, and two in the fourth.
Riverside recorded single tallies in the first, third, fourth and fifth frames.
Wilmington 15, Kennedy Catholic 0
The Lady Greyhounds jumped on the Lady Golden Eagles early in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home matchup.
Wilmington (8-1, 9-2) scored nine of its runs in the first inning.
The game was stopped after 2 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
The Lady Greyhounds registered nine hits.
McKenna Bucker had two hits, including a triple, for Wilmington. Jadyn Flick notched two hits and three RBIs for the winners.
Graeson Grubbs drove in a pair of runs and Maelee Whiting laced a triple.
Flick (2-1) tossed all three innings to pick up the win. She allowed one hit and no walks with six strikeouts.
Wilmington scored three more runs in the second and three in the third.
New Castle 5, Blackhawk 3
The Lady ‘Canes hung on for a Section 3-4A road win over the Lady Cougars.
New Castle (3-5, 3-6) notched 10 total hits.
Olivia Hood tallied two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Lady ‘Canes. Jonalyn Wharry, Miley Anderson and Keara Mangieri recorded two hits apiece.
Morgan Piatt (4-6) went the distance in picking up the victory. Piatt gave up 10 hits and three earned runs with no walks and three strikeouts.
“We battled through every inning,” Lady ‘Canes coach Laurie Lidak said. “We played very good defense, we made the plays. We played as a team.”
New Castle scored two runs in the first, one in the fourth and two in the seventh.
Blackhawk (2-4, 2-4) plated a marker in the first and two in the seventh.
Union 25-16, Bishop Canevin 4-0
The Lady Scots jumped on the Lady Crusaders early in a Section 1-1A win in the opener. The first game was the completion of a suspended game.
Piper Jendrysik worked one inning in the circle for the winners, allowing three hits with a strikeout.
Mia Preuhs tossed two innings, surrendering a hit with six strikeouts.
Mallory Gorgacz and Preuhs posted two hits each for Union. Gorgacz tripled and knocked in three runs.
Union plated 12 markers in the first inning and 13 in the second.
Bishop Canevin collected three tallies in the first and one more in the second.
In the second game, Mia Preuhs pitched three innings to pick up the victory. She gave up one hit with six strikeouts.
Mallory Gorgacz had two hits, including her fourth home run of the season.
Ella Casalandra contributed two hits and four RBIs for Union (10-, 15-2), while Preuhs posted a two hits. One of Preuhs’ hits was an inside-the-park homer.
Tori May also had two hits for the winners.
Union scored four runs in the first, six in the second and six more in the third.
