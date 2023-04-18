Mackenzie Latess, a Laurel High graduate, is raking in some accomplishments in her senior year of softball at Westminster College.
Latess, a first baseman for the Lady Titans, is now first in the PAC with a BA of .488, 50 RBIs and six sacrifice flies after an April 15 doubleheader against St. Vincent College. She is second in the PAC with seven home runs and third in slugging percentage (.860) and OPS (1.339).
The senior is on the Tucci/National Fastpitch Coaches Association watchlist for Player of the Year. On the watchlist, she is 1 of 141 players from 10 regions of the country in Division III, one of 16 players from Region 7 and one of two players from the PAC.
Latess was also an Honorable Mention Scholar Athlete for March 2023. At Laurel, Latess was instrumental in the softball team winning its first and then back-to-back WPIAL championships in 2018 and 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.