Mohawk High and Wilmington have two new athletic directors. Matthew LaPorte and Mike Copper will be taking over the athletic director roles for Mohawk and Wilmington, respectively.
Matthew LaPorte
The Mohawk school board hired LaPorte in April and he replaces Ron Moncrief, who resigned on Dec. 13.
“My undergrad is in sports management and I kind of wanted to get into an athletic director role,” LaPorte said. “I was fortunate enough to get a little assistant athletic director work at Ambridge. I just enjoy the position. We’ve always been looking out for jobs and when this one came up I took the opportunity to apply.”
LaPorte’s official starting date as athletic director was July 1.
“It’s been good,” LaPorte said on starting. “I feel like every day I get a little more under my belt. I’m starting to see things and see how hard everyone is working here. I’m starting to get acclimated with everything as far as the position goes. Every day gets a little easier.”
LaPorte said from what he’s seen so far at Mohawk is that, “Teams are successful here,” adding, “That’s a direct reflection of the coaches and the student athletes...Ultimately, what I want is the student athletes’, the community’s and the school district’s success.”
LaPorte was the head baseball coach for Highland in the four years he worked as the elementary school’s physical education teacher prior to being hired at Mohawk.
“There’s a lot of wonderful people volunteering their time and I’m excited to get involved with them and showcase our athletes,” LaPorte said. “We’re working on ‘Meet the Warriors’ night and other things they do. Being involved in the community is something I want to do more of because that builds your program long term in the district.”
LaPorte is originally from western New York and has lived in Pennsylvania for seven years now. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sports management from the State University of New York at Fredonia and graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2017 with a master’s in education.
Mike Copper
Copper, a social studies teacher at Wilmington, replaces Brandy Sanford as the athletic director. Sanford served seven years as the athletic director for Wilmington.
“The position was open and I’m an employee for the district. I teach AP US history and US government,” Copper said. “It was just posted internally and I just applied through that process.”
Copper, a 2000 graduate of Wilmington, declined to comment on the official hiring and start date. Copper was originally slated to take the job in 2016, but after changing his mind Sanford took over the position.
“I’ve taught at Wilmington for a long time and I graduated from Wilmington,” Copper said. “I had a lot of background in athletics and I coached football and track at Wilmington. I’m happy to be involved at this capacity.”
With his first year at the helm, Copper said he’s, “Definitely just trying to make sure we’re ready to go with what we need to do to have the kids in place and go play and coaches to coach and support them to make things go smoothly,” adding, “In the first year (as athletic director), there’s a lot to learn and through that process I may assess things and in year two I can look at what we can improve upon.”
Copper attended Slippery Rock University on a football scholarship and graduated in 2005 studying education and secondary social studies education.
“I’m really proud of the traditions we have in Wilmington,” Copper said. “We have a nice winning tradition. We’d like to keep that going. We want to present ourselves in a first-class manner and interact with other school districts in a first-class manner. We’re looking to represent our school and community as well as we can.”
