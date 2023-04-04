The Mohawk High baseball team jumped out to an early lead before Neshannock’s Jacob Rynd turned things around for his team in the fourth inning.
Rynd plated three RBIs to help the Lancers defeat Mohawk, 10-6, in WPIAL Class 1-3A action on Monday. This was Mohawk’s first loss of the season and Neshannock’s first section win of the season.
“We knew it was going to be an absolute war coming in,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “Mohawk...the first time back in the section with them. It’s one of the reasons we wanted to go play the best teams. We had an opportunity to stay at double-A and we decided, not because we think that we’re higher than double-A, ‘Let’s go play these teams around here.’ It’s great baseball.
“I know it was a packed house and I think that’s important for these kids to have an opportunity to embrace that here at the high school level with the local teams. We knew they were going to be very well prepared. They swing it better than most teams at any level.”
Neshannock (1-0 section, 3-0 overall) produced 17 hits to Mohawk’s eight.
“What I just told them was I thought they played well; I thought both teams really played well,” Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said of the loss. “We had Neshannock down for 17 hits. You’re going to win a lot of games when you get 17 hits. I thought our guys did well. I thought they played hard, they ran the bases well, they played defense well, they executed cuts, their bunt coverages. I think they were prepared to play. You just don’t prepare to defend 17 hits so credit to Neshannock.”
At the top of the first inning, Mohawk’s Aidan Bowser brought home Tallan Swanson to score the first run of the game. Jay Wrona got home after a pass from Neshannock’s catcher, Nate Rynd, to try and pick off a runner stealing second in the first inning.
Quahliero praised Nate Rynd.
“Nate Rynd — always the unsung hero. It might not show up in the statistics...the blocked balls,” Quahliero said. “Us being able to throw an offspeed pitch in the dirt with a guy on third. Shutting guys down. I think he’s one of the best in the entire WPIAL. He’s a huge leader for us both on the field and off of the field.”
Jackson Chapman brought home Bowser to give Mohawk (2-1, 4-1) a three-run lead in the first inning. Neshannock’s Grant Melder connected with a pitch from Mohawk’s Jacob Werner to bring Jack Glies across home plate in the bottom of the first.
Werner (2-1) pitched three innings and relinquished 10 hits, six runs — all earned — one walk and had one strikeout.
Neshannock’s Glies brought Jacob Rynd home for the lone run of the second inning to trail Mohawk, 3-2. Mohawk’s Bowser and Vinny Pezzuolo tried to create some breathing room in the third inning after plating two runs.
Neshannock’s Giovanni Valentine, Jacob Rynd and Matthew Pallerino brought in runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game at five.
“The top of my order, I’ll match it up with anyone. But, what happened was that the bottom of the order helped win this ballgame for us,” Quahliero said. “Those guys had great at bats even if they didn’t get a hit. I’m looking at quality at bats. One through nine, we had quality at bats throughout the entire baseball game. That’s what’s going to help put runs on the board. We’re a little different team than last year. We got a little more offensive pop.”
Neshannock’s Andrew Frye relieved Jacob Walzer on the mound at the top of the fourth inning. Frye (1-0) pitched the remaining four innings and surrendered three hits, one run — earned — three walks and pitched two strikeouts.
With bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jacob Rynd slapped one into the outfield to bring home two runners and take a 7-5 lead for Neshannock. Neshannock would not relinquish the lead for the rest of the game.
“I was just going up there and trying to put the ball in play. It landed and we got the runs,” Jacob Rynd said. “It feels good. They were 2-0 in the section. They’re number one in the WPIAL; we’re number two. I was confident that we were going to come in here and do the job and we did.”
Frye’s lone run he allowed came in the fifth inning after walking Werner with bases loaded. Frye responded by bringing home Dominic Cubellis in the bottom of the fifth.
Pallerino and Glies plated the last two runs of the game for Neshannock in the bottom of the sixth to seal the deal. Glies had four hits for Neshannock.
The Warriors will host Neshannock at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to wrap up the series.
“As you seen, we did not celebrate today,” Quahliero said. “We did what we expected, we took care of business and we finished this one. But, if we’re not ready to play tomorrow, they’ll give it to us and we know that. This series is just getting started and I’m excited about tomorrow. This loss did not affect the Mohawk Warriors at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.