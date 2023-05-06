The Neshannock High baseball team came up short against undefeated Riverside on Friday.
The Lancers fell, 4-3, in WPIAL Section 1-3A action. Riverside (10-0 section, 15-0 overall) outhit Neshannock (6-4, 12-4), 5-4.
“I’m extremely proud of the way my team battled during this series,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “I think we played Riverside tougher than anyone they’ve played this season. We had one bad inning out of 14 innings against them. My kids raised their compete level and took it to another level.”
Neshannock’s pitching got off to a shaky start.
“Our starting pitcher walked the first two guys of the game so their first and second batters started the bottom of the first on base with no outs,” Quahliero said. “I bring Dom Cubellis out from center and he ended up pitching four fantastic innings of baseball for me. Dom’s a fierce competitor and tremendous athlete that brings so much to our team both on the mound, offensively and out in center field.”
Neshannock’s Cameron Foy (0-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings and relinquished two hits, two runs — both earned — and pitched two walks and five strikeouts.
“This is only the second time he’s thrown live against hitters,” Quahliero said of Foy. “He’s been out the entire season with (a shoulder injury). He’s a senior, right-handed pitcher. Tonight, he was pumping them in and throwing in the mid-80s.
“It was so promising to see one of our main dogs back in the rotation tonight.”
Nate Rynd put Neshannock on the board first in the top of the fourth inning with a solo home run. Riverside responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
“Nate Rynd, right now, is the leader of my ball club,” Quahliero said. “He hit another home run off the kid who is going to Duke. He kind of set the tone that we were coming in to fight. He smashed it.”
In the top of the seventh inning, Neshannock plated two more runs to give them a one-run advantage thanks to Jacob Rynd and Luke Glies, but Riverside would get the walk-off victory in the bottom of the seventh to remain intact.
“Jake Rynd, who had been on the back half of a double play, hustled down the line and forced the shortstop. We were down one in our final out in the top of the seventh so Jake Rynd, who always puts the ball in, play gets a shot back to the pitcher. We scored the tying run and Luke Glies comes up with a huge two-out hit in the top of the seventh to put us ahead,” Quahliero said.
“As expected, Riverside wasn’t going to be easy outs. Unfortunately, in the bottom of the seventh, the first guy got on base by a hit by pitch and the top of their order came up and they did their job.”
The Lancers host Quaker Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in section action.
“This one stings, but all we have to do is win one out of two games against Quaker Valley to be in the playoffs,” Quahliero said.
“We’ll be playing Monday like it is a playoff game and I’ll have our big dog Andrew Frye ready on the mound. Our shortstop Jack Glies, our senior leader, got cleared today for practice so he’s actually getting closer to stepping on the diamond and get in the lineup for us.”
Quahliero also praised Matthew Pallerino for filling in for Jack Glies and said, “He’s been holding down shortstop and getting the job done. He’s done everything and more I’ve asked for him to replace Jack Glies which is a huge task.”
MOON 7, NEW CASTLE 0
Moon shut out the Red Hurricane in WPIAL Section 3-5A. New Castle (1-8, 4-10) recorded four hits to Moon’s (3-6, 7-8) six.
New Castle’s Isaiah Boice (0-2) pitched three innings and surrendered four hits, four runs — all earned — and had three walks and strikeouts apiece.
Moon recorded one run in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Moon will host New Castle at 4 p.m. Monday in the second game of the series.
Softball
MOON 13, NEW CASTLE 0
New Castle resumed a suspended Section 3-5A game from April 17 against the Lady Tigers and suffered a shutout. The game resumed in the fourth inning with one out.
The game was stopped in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.
Moon recorded 15 hits to New Castle’s two.
New Castle’s Morgan Piatt (4-10) started in the circle and pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up 11 hits, eight runs — seven earned — and had four strikeouts.
Olivia Hood relieved Piatt for 2 2/3 innings and surrendered four hits, five runs — four earned — and pitched two walks and one strikeout.
Moon plated one run in the first inning, five in the third, two in the fourth and five in the sixth.
MOON 9, NEW CASTLE 1
The Lady ‘Canes followed up their Section 1-5A suspended game with another battle against Moon. Moon outhit New Castle, 8-4.
Piatt (4-11) went the distance and relinquished eight hits, nine runs — eight earned — and threw two walks and four strikeouts.
New Castle posted its lone run of the game in the top of the first inning.
Moon scored one run in the first, three in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Moniteau will host New Castle (1-7, 4-12) at 4 p.m. on Monday in nonsection action.
Track and field
Glavach wins gold,
sets record
Wilmington’s Solomon Glavach stood out from the rest of the Wilmington track and field team at the Pine-Richland Invitational. Glavach took gold in the pole vault and set the meet record in the process at 15-2.
The previous meet record was 15-1.
Wilmington’s Maya Jeckavitch placed fourth in the 200 meters and sixth in the 400 meters with times of 26.35 and 1:00.94, respectively.
Emma Mershimer placed eighth in the 300 hurdles (49.82), Aiden Gardner took seventh in the javelin (140-6) and Bayleigh Miller took sixth in the discus (100-6).
