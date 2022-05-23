PITTSBURGH — It took 12 innings for the Neshannock High baseball team to claim a victory over Burgettstown and secure a spot in the WPIAL Class 2A championship.
The Lancers defeated Burgettstown, 5-3, in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals held at Matulevic Field on Monday.
“First and foremost, I have to give credit to my 14-year veteran pitching Dale Senchak,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “He’s been with us 14 years. His job was exhausting today. We knew Sebastian (Coiro) was on three days rest; in line with (Grant) Melder and Walzer. He spent whatever the game was, three, four hours, in the bullpen mentally and mechanically preparing these kids. If I didn’t have him there in the bullpen and as a resource we wouldn’t be successful.”
The Lancers advance to the WPIAL Class 2A championship and will face Serra Catholic.
“(Ex-Neshannock) Coach (Mike) Kirkwood always said, ‘Enjoy it while you’re here because you might not get back,’” Quahliero said. “This is about these young kids who have an opportunity to play at a special venue, a special time and a special event. We are going to prepare like we have never prepared before and we’re going to enjoy it. And let the kids play it out, it’s just another game for us and it’s an exciting opportunity to watch these kids who worked so very hard cash in all this equity.”
Jacob Walzer earned the victory. He pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit, one walk and had two strikeouts.
“Jacob Walzer didn’t pitch varsity last year and now I got him closing games, WPIAL finals, first round of playoffs, all his development happened in the offseason.”
Neshannock had seven hits in the game.
The Lancers’ Luke Glies had a two-out, two-run double at the top of the second inning.
“He’s had one big hit in every single game he’s played in I think,” Quahliero said of Glies. “Those were critical runs early on especially with Kludowski on the mound. The kid is legit. He throws three pitches for strikes, his fastball is hitting at 88 and his slider must be his out pitch and it’s nasty. These kids got to see what a high level division one pitcher is.”
Burgettstown plated a RBI single with bases loaded in the sixth inning. The Blue Devils followed up with another run in the seventh to tie the game at two.
Neshannock’s Josh Pallerino scored on an error at the top of the 11th inning. Walzer replaced Grant Melder in the bottom of the 11th and after hitting a pitcher the game was tied at three.
“I gave him the ball with bases loaded. He gutted it out,” Quahliero said of Walzer. “The thing that was most impressive was he had a kid with two strikes and he hit him. He never changed his emotions. He grew up this year immensely and I couldn’t be more proud of the way he competed and his composure on the mound.”
Neshannock’s Jake Rynd scored two runs on a squeeze bunt in the 12th inning.
“Deandre Alberico, who by the way was the sixteenth player I used today, was on second base as a pinch runner,” Quahliero said. “We called a squeeze play and Burgettstown’s pitcher is reading me. Jake Rynd put a perfect bunt when I saw the pitcher falling towards the ground I kept the green light on and Alberico scores and makes a huge play on the bases for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.