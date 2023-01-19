It came right down to the wire but the Ellwood City Lincoln High girls basketball team captured a win over New Castle on Wednesday.
After a timeout with 1.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Ellwood City’s Claire Noble launched the ball halfway down the court to come up with the 48-47 nonsection win over the Red Hurricane.
“We knew there was 1.4 seconds left and we just told Claire, ‘Just throw it so someone can tip it,’” Ellwood City coach Dena Noble said. “’Even if it’s the other team tipping it, there’s no way they’re going to be able to get a shot off.’ There’s no way they could get up a shot with 1.4 seconds left.”
“I knew what I had to do,” Claire Noble said on the last play of the game. “I listen to my coaches. Discipline won the game. I got the long pass on them. Our defense still can improve but we are getting better as time goes on. We weren’t able to get a couple of steals and we picked it up as the game went on.”
The Lady ‘Canes ended the first quarter with a 15-8 lead against Ellwood City (6-8 overall) after Diamond Richardson sank back-to-back 3-pointers with 35 seconds left on the clock.
“It was an exciting game down to the wire, but two minutes there we just froze and started turning the ball over for just two minutes and let them back in the game,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said of the loss. “Those are things with the mature group that we have that we can’t let happen. We weren’t in foul trouble, we were sticking to the game plan and for two minutes, as a whole, our minds were faster than what we were doing. We wanted to go fast when time was on our side and we let them right back into it.”
Ellwood City’s Caitlin Kreitzer sank a 3-pointer with five seconds left in the second quarter to tie the game at 26 as the teams entered halftime.
“She’s a 10th grader and we play her a lot in JV too,” Dena Noble said of Kreitzer. “We said ‘Caitlin — she is tearing it up in the JV game.’ You’ve got to take that and transfer it over to varsity. She stepped in. We told her at halftime, ‘That was a pivotal moment. They were on a momentum run, you hit that 3-pointer and tied it. That set the tone for the second half that — hey, we’re here to play and we’re going to come to win.”
Claire Noble paced Ellwood City with 15 points.
“She’s coming off an ankle injury and getting back into her game and playing at the level that I know she can play,” Dena Noble said of her daughter. “I think she’s going to take this now and roll with it. This was her breakout game here.”
Dena Noble said the Lady Wolverines’ defensive rebounding was bad in the first half.
“(Rihanna Boice), I give her a lot of credit,” Dena Noble said. “She’s a rebounding queen in there. We just said in the second half, ‘You’ve got to stop her from shooting; you’ve got to box her out.’ That fourth quarter was huge for us.”
New Castle’s (4-10) Rihanna Boice posted half of her overall points in the third quarter. Boice led New Castle with 24 points.
“She’s just a heck of a player. She does it all,” DiNardo-Joseph said of Boice. “She’s such a team-oriented player. Each day at practice she makes herself better; makes her teammates better. She’s very knowledgeable of the game and she’s just a heck of a kid with a big heart who plays hard no matter what.”
Halfway through the fourth quarter, Kayla Jones was able to regain a 45-44 lead for the Lady Wolverines.
“This was big for Kayla and big for our whole team,” Dena Noble said. “We said too, ‘You want to do this. You want to rally around Kayla because she moved to Ellwood from New Castle.’ We tried to talk to her that she couldn’t do it alone. You have to do it as a team and that’s what we did tonight.”
Jones originally played for the Lady ‘Canes but moved to Ellwood City prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.
“At first it was very awkward, but when I started to get into my game it just all fell in and we came out with the win so I think it was very good,” Jones said on the win over her previous teammates. “I think when I was playing my baddest (my teammates) were hitting the right shots and had the right defense. They never came with negative energy. They always kept the energy high and I think that’s what won the game.”
New Castle’s Armani Walker grabbed a layup and a free throw to make the score 48-47 with 17.2 seconds left. DiNardo-Joseph expended the last of her timeouts before Dena Noble called the last timeout of the game and motioned for the toss down the court.
