Shenango’s girls basketball team made history this season.
The Lady Wildcats captured their first WPIAL championship. Emilee Fedrizzi and Kylee Rubin played big roles in that. The two players were named to the Section 1-2A first team, too. Shenango’s Ricci LaRocco was named the section’s coach of the year, while Freedom’s Shaye Bailey was named the player of the year. Freedom’s Julz Mohrbacher and Aliquippa’s Angel Henry were named to the first team as well.
Fedrizzi, a senior guard, averaged 17.0 points and 7.0 assists per game for Shenango.
“If there is a better player in 2A girls, I have not seen her. When the lights were brightest, she shined,” LaRocco said. “From the time I saw her as a junior to now, what a player she became. She put our team on her back many times. She is just a great kid. Her goal was to win that WPIAL gold medal and she led us to it.”
Rubin, a senior forward, was a force in the paint. She averaged 14.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per outing.
“She was our double-double machine. We knew teams tried to take Kylee away and she saw a lot of double and triple teams,” LaRocco said. “She was the MVP of the WPIAL championship game with 17 points. She is not a big talker and doesn’t say much, but what a great, great player. What a great athlete. Both Kylee and Emilee are all-state players in volleyball, too. They are two of the better players, male or female, I have coached in my career.”
Shenango and Freedom split their regular-season meetings and tied for the Section 1 title with 11-1 marks. However, the Lady ’Cats triumphed, 44-34, in the third meeting at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center for the WPIAL championship. Shenango opened the PIAA tournament with wins over Marion Center and Lakeview, but saw its season end at 24-5 with a 53-35 setback to Greensburg Central Catholic in the PIAA quarterfinals. The team graduates seniors Julia George, Madison Iwanejko, Janie Natale, Ashley DeCarbo, Fedrizzi and Rubin.
“When I took this job two years ago, the girls said they wanted that gold medal. And, whether we said practice was at 6 a.m. or 9 p.m., they were focused and ready to work,” LaRocco said. “They were such a joy to be around. Am I am going to miss the seniors’ talents on the basketball court? Yes. I will miss them as people, too. I don’t have any daughters, but if I did, I’d want them to be like the seniors I have.”
Section 1-2A
First Team
Shaye Bailey (Freedom), Jr.; Julz Mohrbacher (Freedom), Sr.; Emilee Fedrizzi (Shenango), Sr.; Kylee Rubin (Shenango), Sr.; Angel Henry (Aliquippa), Sr.
Second Team
Janie Natale (Shenango), Sr.; Ashley DeCarbo (Shenango), Sr.; Libby Eannarino (Sewickley Academy), Jr.; Aleaya Mercier (Rochester), Jr.; Tia Yellock (Rochester), Fr.; Aunesty Johnson (Aliquippa), Soph.: Maura Heberle (South Side Beaver), Sr.
Player of the Year: Shaye Bailey (Freedom)
Coach of the Year: Ricci LaRocco (Shenango)
