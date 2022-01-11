The Shenango High girls basketball team couldn’t find momentum against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Monday.
The Lady Chargers took an early lead in the WPIAL Section 1-2A matchup against the host Lady Wildcats and made it stand in a 48-32 victory.
“When you can’t put the ball in the hoop it’s kind of hard to win,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Right now, we’re struggling to score. Until we have a little confidence that we can score we’re going to struggle.
“We’ve struggled for the last two weeks.”
The Lady Chargers took a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to build on it against Shenango (2-2 section, 6-4 overall).
“I just think, right now, we are struggling mentally as much as physically,” LaRocco said. “I’m a firm believer in the mind believes the body will follow. Right now we’re not doing that. I think a lot of our struggles are mentally.
“My kids play hard and give everything they have. We’re not just playing real smart right now...I think it’s our whole team, we just need to see the ball go through the hoop.”
Shenango trailed 22-18 against OLSH (2-1, 6-4) going into halftime.
“We sort of panicked. We had shots,” LaRocco said. “The first half we had some really good looks; we just weren’t cashing in on them.”
OLSH put pressure on Shenango’s offense and took control of the pace in the second half of the battle.
“I thought that we adapted well to their defense,” OLSH coach Don Eckerle said. “I think our pressure defense caused them issues. We definitely wanted to control the game once we had the lead.
“I know we did a pretty good job today as far as taking advantage of the opportunities we had down the stretch.”
Janie Natale chipped in 14 points for the Lady Wildcats. Kylee Rubin drained eight of her own.
The Lady Chargers continued their lead against Shenango, ending the third quarter with a 36-25 margin.
“When things get a little tough we revert back to old habits and right now I’m seeing that,” LaRocco said. “I look at myself in the mirror first. There’s a lot of things that I now I need to look at and figure out why this is happening to us. It’s not fun and I’ll never put the blame on my kids.
“It all starts with me. I call the plays, I do the practice schedule and everything. I will always look at myself first and I’ll probably be doing that tonight just to see what we need to do to get better.”
